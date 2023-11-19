Siakam scores 23 points as Raptors hammer visiting Pistons 142-113
TORONTO - Led by Pascal Siakam's 23 points, the Toronto Raptors scored a season-high point total and had a franchise-record 44 assists in a 142-113 thumping of the dreadful Detroit Pistons on Sunday.
The Raptors (6-7) surpassed the previous season high they scored in their 130-111 win at home against the Milwaukee Bucks on Nov. 1. Their previous best in assists was 40 against the Charlotte Hornets on Nov. 18, 2019.
Toronto was the latest team to beat up the Pistons (2-12), handing the visitors their 11th loss in a row. The Raptors halted a two-game losing streak and finished their four-game homestand at Scotiabank Arena at 2-2.
The Raptors also extended their streak of 25 assists or more to nine games, one shy of the club record set on Jan. 8-28, 2020.
OG Anunoby returned to Toronto's starting lineup with nine points in 27 minutes after a three-game absence with a lacerated right finger.
The other four Raptors starters hit double digits in points. Besides Siakam's team-leading total in only 29 minutes, Scottie Barnes and Denis Schroder each added 17 points. Jakob Poeltl checked in with a double-double of 16 points and 10 rebounds.
Stanley Umude led the way for Detroit with 19 points.
With the game out of reach early, the Raptors bench received plenty of playing time. Gary Trent Jr. scored 18 points, Chris Boucher chipped in 14 and Precious Achiuwa added 12.
The Raptors led 32-20 after the first quarter, 69-45 at half-time and 104-72 after three quarters.
Toronto overcame a poor shooting stretch when Achiuwa came off the bench to score 10 points in seven minutes at the end of the first quarter and beginning of the second.
The Raptors opened a 21-point lead early in the second quarter when Achiuwa and Barnes nailed back-to-back three-pointers at the 2:01 and 2:27, respectively.
GETTING A KICK
Jonathan David and his Canadian men's national soccer teammates attended the Raptors game. On Tuesday, they play host to Jamaica at BMO Field in the second leg of their CONCACAF Nation's League quarterfinal.
Canada defeated Jamaica 2-1 on Saturday.
COACH CAFFEINE
First-year Pistons head coach Monty Williams considers first-year Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic a good friend, even though the latter only spent the season on Williams's staff with the 2019-20 Phoenix Suns.
Williams revealed a little about Rajakovic's lifestyle.
“I have yet to run into anyone who can consume that much coffee in one day,” Williams said. “He sweats coffee.”
UP NEXT
The Raptors visit the Orlando Magic on Tuesday and the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday before returning home to host the Chicago Bulls on Friday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 19, 2023.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Rosalynn Carter, outspoken former U.S. first lady, dead at 96
Former first lady Rosalynn Carter, the closest adviser to Jimmy Carter during his one term as U.S. president and their four decades thereafter as global humanitarians, has died at the age of 96.
Jagmeet Singh blasts Trudeau, Poilievre at B.C. convention
Federal New Democrat Leader Jagmeet Singh took political swings at both Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre today at a convention for British Columbia Premier David Eby's governing NDP.
Israel says 55-metre fortified tunnel found under Gaza's Shifa hospital
Israel published video on Sunday of what it described as a tunnel dug by Palestinian militants under the Gaza Strip's biggest hospital, a focus of its search-and-destroy missions against Hamas in a war now in its seventh week.
Canada criminalized 'condoning, denying or downplaying' the Holocaust: is it working?
Canadian Jewish organizations are calling on the Liberal government to remove what they see as barriers to enforcing a relatively new Criminal Code provision against Holocaust denialism amid a rise in antisemitism.
Yemen's Houthi rebels hijack an Israeli-linked ship in the Red Sea and take 25 crew members hostage
Yemen's Houthi rebels seized an Israeli-linked cargo ship in a crucial Red Sea shipping route on Sunday, officials said, taking over two dozen crew members hostage and raising fears that regional tensions heightened over the Israel-Hamas war were playing out on a new maritime front.
Blair on Trudeau's 'maximum restraint' comments: PM 'concerned about innocent lives on both sides'
Despite Prime Minister Justin Trudeau urging the Israeli government to exercise 'maximum restraint' in the war in Gaza, Canada's defence minister says it's wrong to believe that those comments suggest Israel is acting otherwise.
DeSantis won't condemn Musk for endorsing antisemitic post, says 'I did not see the comment'
Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis is refusing to condemn Elon Musk 's post endorsing an antisemitic conspiracy theory, maintaining Sunday that he wasn't familiar with the post despite it prompting major companies to pull advertising from the billionaire's X social media platform.
In death, one cancer patient helps to erase millions in medical debt
A New York City woman who died Sunday from cancer has raised enough money to erase millions of dollars in medical debt with a posthumous plea for help.
31 'very sick' babies evacuated from Gaza's largest hospital, where trauma patients remain
Health officials said Sunday that 31 'very sick' premature babies were safely transferred from Gaza's main hospital to another in the south and will later go to Egypt, as scores of critically wounded patients remained stranded there days after Israeli forces entered the compound.
Montreal
-
Quebec will see three public sector strikes this week
It's shaping up to be a tumultuous week in Quebec's public services sector, with three strikes occurring at different times but all overlapping on Thursday.
-
Parents scrambling to make plans for likely Quebec teachers strike
With teachers in Quebec likely walking off the job this week, parents are looking for ways to keep their children busy during the strike.
-
Public sector strike: Quebec government calls on unions to submit counter-offer
Quebec's treasury board president is imploring unionized workers to table a counter-offer to the government's last contract proposal ahead of this week's planned, provincewide public sector strikes.
London
-
'I don’t want to sleep outside': St. Thomas unveils winter preparations for the homeless
Those living on the streets of St. Thomas, Ont. will soon need a winter plan.
-
Owen Sound restaurant reopens following fatal assault of its owner
The Curry House opened its doors Sunday, three months after the death of its owner Sharif Rahman, who was assaulted right outside his restaurant.
-
Flames shoot from London, Ont. high-rise window
In a video shared with CTV News, heavy flames and smoke could be seen billowing from an 8th-floor apartment at Jalna Blvd. and Ernest Ave.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener dog starring in new charity pet calendar
Meet Ellie! The Kitchener pup will soon be appearing in pet calendars across the country.
-
Pro-Palestinian rally held in Uptown Waterloo
A rally was held in Uptown Waterloo Sunday as a show of support for the Palestinian people.
-
Tillsonburg swimmer wins two bronze medals at Parapan American Games
A swimmer from Tillsonburg, and former Laurier graduate, has won two bronze medals at the 2023 Parapan American Games in Chile.
Northern Ontario
-
Jagmeet Singh blasts Trudeau, Poilievre at B.C. convention
Federal New Democrat Leader Jagmeet Singh took political swings at both Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre today at a convention for British Columbia Premier David Eby's governing NDP.
-
In death, one cancer patient helps to erase millions in medical debt
A New York City woman who died Sunday from cancer has raised enough money to erase millions of dollars in medical debt with a posthumous plea for help.
-
Northeast OPP mourn loss of beloved police dog
Ontario Provincial Police are mourning the loss of a longtime police dog, Timber, who passed away last month.
Ottawa
-
Will you be paying more for your Christmas tree in Ottawa this year?
Some Christmas tree farms in the Ottawa-area opened their doors for business this weekend. Industry leaders expect it to be another busy year for the real Christmas tree market, with additional price increases
-
Here's how long patients wait to see a doctor in Ottawa emergency departments
Two Ottawa hospitals had some of the longest waits in Ontario for a first assessment by a doctor in the emergency department this fall, while all hospitals in the capital reported wait times longer than the provincial average to see a doctor.
-
Ottawa rally draws attention to the humanitarian situation in Gaza
As the Israel-Hamas war rages on, another protest convened on Parliament Hill Sunday afternoon. The pro-Palestinian rally drawing attention to the ongoing humanitarian situation in the Middle East.
Windsor
-
'He is so wrong on this': Parts association president slams PBO report on cost of government battery plant investments
A new report from Canada’s parliamentary budget officer indicates the cost of government support for electric vehicle battery plants is higher than reported, by billions, and an industry spokesperson isn’t happy about it.
-
Man arrested for child luring in Chatham-Kent
After a concerned parent discovered ‘disturbing’ messages on their child’s phone, they contacted Chatham-Kent police.
-
Grey Cup: Winnipeg Blue Bombers set to take on Montreal Alouettes in Hamilton
The stage is set at Hamilton’s Tim Hortons Field for the 110th Grey Cup, where the Winnipeg Blue Bombers will take on the Montreal Alouettes.
Barrie
-
Retailers, shopkeepers prepare for busy holiday season in Simcoe County
After the jolly man in red appeared in Barrie, the busiest time of the year for store owners is officially underway.
-
Suspect on the run after joint police investigation near Friday Harbour
Toronto police requested the help of South Simcoe police just after noon in relation to an assault investigation in Toronto.
-
Strike averted at 17 No Frills stores in Ontario
A tentative deal has been reached between No Frills and Unifor.
Atlantic
-
Rallies for Ukraine, Gaza wars held outside Halifax International Security Forum
The final day of the Halifax International Security saw discussions on war and climate change from speakers and rallies about the Ukraine and Israel-Gaza wars outside the Westin hotel where the conference was held.
-
Woman says man pointed gun at husband during Shediac River, N.B., carjacking
New Brunswick RCMP is searching for a stolen vehicle after an alleged carjacking near Shediac River Saturday night.
-
N.B. senior loses everything in house fire: ‘I can’t live out of a motel’
A 75-year-old New Brunswick man lost his home in a fire.
Calgary
-
Crowd remains peaceful amidst Israel/Gaza demonstrations
Calgary Police said there were no significant incidents Sunda, despite the presence of both pro-Palestinian and pro-Israeli crowds on opposite sides of McLeod Trail at City Hall.
-
Potential property tax increase being deliberated this week by city council
City councillors are getting set for a budget deliberation with possible residential tax increases on the horizon for Calgary homeowners.
-
Bragg Creek issues warning after trio of cougar sightings
A Bragg Creek community group issued a warning on its Facebook page Sunday after a number of cougar sightings and encounters over the past week.
Winnipeg
-
'You must believe in our recovery': Mayor of Winnipeg's sister city celebrates 50 year friendship
The mayor of Winnipeg's sister city is in town to reaffirm the relationship on its 50th anniversary, bringing a message of hope during difficult times for the Ukrainian community.
-
Police called to West End for suspicious package
Winnipeg police were called to the West End part of the city for reports of a suspicious package Sunday morning.
-
'Really good procrastinators': Warm weather keeps geese from flying south
Manitoba's unseasonably warm weather has some of our feathered friends sticking around a little longer than usual.
Vancouver
-
Unmoored barge has near miss with Vancouver beach
Almost two years to the day since a barge ran aground near Vancouver’s Sunset Beach—where it would remain for another year—there was a close call in the same location.
-
Freight train derails in Delta, B.C.
Two locomotives and five train cars derailed in Delta in the early hours of Sunday morning, a railway company confirmed.
-
Indigenous man's death in northern B.C. ruled a homicide
The suspicious death of an Indigenous man in northern B.C. last week is now the subject of a homicide investigation, according to authorities.
Edmonton
-
Man arrested after Sunday morning shelter in place order in Fort Saskatchewan
The man who prompted an emergency alert in Fort Saskatchewan Sunday has been arrested.
-
Canuck-themed musical promises 'more hits, more fun' in return to Mayfield Dinner Theatre
The Mayfield Dinner Theatre has rebooted a popular – and patriotic – production.
-
U of A fires Sexual Assault Centre director for signing letter questioning claims of sexual violence against Israelis
The University of Alberta has fired the director of its Sexual Assault Centre over a pro-Palestinian open letter, which calls into question reports of sexual violence against Israeli citizens.