TORONTO
Toronto

Shooting in Toronto leaves one woman dead: police

A Toronto Police Services logo is shown at headquarters, in Toronto, on Friday, August 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov A Toronto Police Services logo is shown at headquarters, in Toronto, on Friday, August 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
Share

A woman has died following a shooting that happened in Toronto early Saturday morning, according to police.

Police say that they responded to reports of shooting at a residence in the Eglington Ave West Northcliffe Boulevard area just after 5 a.m. There, a female was located with injuries and pronounced deceased at the scene.

There is no suspect description at this time, and little information has been provided by police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-2222.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

opinion

opinion How to use your credit card as a powerful wealth-building tool

Irresponsibly using a credit card can land you in financial trouble, but personal finance columnist Christopher Liew says when used properly, it can be a powerful wealth-building tool that can help grow your credit profile and create new opportunities.

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Montreal

Ottawa

Northern Ontario

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Barrie

Winnipeg

Atlantic

N.L.

Edmonton

Calgary

Regina

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News