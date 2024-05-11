Shooting in Toronto leaves one woman dead: police

A woman has died following a shooting that happened in Toronto early Saturday morning, according to police.

Police say that they responded to reports of shooting at a residence in the Eglington Ave West Northcliffe Boulevard area just after 5 a.m. There, a female was located with injuries and pronounced deceased at the scene.

There is no suspect description at this time, and little information has been provided by police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-2222.