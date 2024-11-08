How much are Taylor Swift fans shelling out to attend her Toronto concerts?
Taylor Swift's Toronto era is nearly here.
The hyper-successful 'The Eras Tour' is making its way to the city next week for the start of a six-show series, from Nov. 14 to Nov. 23.
While the popstar won’t cap off the near 21-month tour until her three stops in Vancouver next month, many Swifties from far and wide are making their way to Toronto to catch one of her final Eras Tour shows (and perhaps one of the several Swift-themed events popping up throughout the city).
Resale tickets to one of her upcoming concerts compete with the costs of a month's rent – or more – and hotel prices have skyrocketed, going for 10 times more than the normal rate, begging the question of how much are fans spending to see Taylor Swift perform in Toronto.
The cost of a Toronto Swiftie
Steffani King told CTV News Toronto she estimates that she and the three others joining her will spend about $1,450 each for the whole event — a number that includes the cost of a VIP ticket, hotel stay, transit fares, bracelet-making supplies and getting her make-up done. A long-time Swiftie, King says when she went to see the singer for the Reputation Stadium Tour six years ago in Toronto, she spent just over $250 on a ticket eight rows back from the floor.
Though the Stouffville resident was one of the lucky ones to get her ticket at face value through Ticketmaster, she said securing it was a stressful experience.
"It was a frantic event as we played phone tag between the four of us, trying to confirm comfortable budget amounts to attend the concert of a lifetime. We had waited months to be able to purchase tickets and because this person had made it off the waitlist after thousands had already purchased tickets, we knew our options would be slim," King said, noting that most of what was left were tickets in the VIP section going for about $600 a pop and nothing with four seats together.
"I'm like, at this point, I don't care, if it's under $1,000, buy the tickets. I'll pick up a second job if I have to pay for me and my friend to be able to go."
King and her group's friendship bracelet-making supplies for the 'Eras Tour,' which she says cost them each at least $50. (Steffani King)
King said she spent $792 for a ticket in the 200 level for her last show in Toronto, which will also come with a box containing collectibles like a memorabilia ticket, postcards, and a tote bag.
Since her group is coming from various parts across the province, King said they decided to book a hotel.
"We knew we had to book early or risk not finding a room at all. Once again, options were slim, with rates being greatly inflated due to the demand. Hotels that are typically $500 a night were now booking for $1,500 a night," King said, recounting when they were looking at hotels in November last year.
In the end, they settled on a room at the Radisson Blu, which she says cost about $1,450 for one night.
"While we may have been able to save more on certain aspects of the experience, I truly feel like this is on the lower end of the scale for attending the Eras Tour, which I know can be far outside of other fans' budgets," King said.
Which rings true for fans like Brian Fernandes, who told CTV News Toronto the cost of one resale ticket on StubHub for the Nov. 16 show set him back $2,065 – almost an entire month's paycheque.
"That's like crazy high I know but I just impulsively decided at 6 a.m. one fine morning while checking a re-sale website and thinking over it for months," Fernandes said.
Spending will be tight until the end of November for Fernandes, who said he is considering temporarily taking up a part-time job, like an Uber delivery driver, on days he's not already working.
"I want to collect some extra bucks now to recover (those costs)," Fernandes said.
Is this spending normal for Swifties?
Music publicist Eric Alper told CTV News Toronto these costs are unsurprising for anyone seeing the "Fortnight" singer perform.
"This is only for the world of Taylor Swift. I have never seen a rise in the things that are surrounding a tour [like this] in my entire life," Alper said.
"When you consider the sheer demand of hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of people that were all trying to get tickets specifically for these six days, you're not just thinking about those people that are in Toronto that are spending their money within the city, you're thinking about the astonishing amount of people around the world that are willing to travel now to go see once-in-a-lifetime concerts."
With the hype surrounding the Eras Tour – touted as a three-and-a-half hour glimmering experience showcasing all of the singer's albums throughout her career – Alper said fans are willing to spend more in order to "be a part of that world." Especially, as Alper noted, in the era of social media where fans want to show online just how big of a fan they are.
"I mean, on average, each of those people are going to be spending at least $1,000, if not more, for their actual ticket, food, parking, hotel, gas, merchandise, all the rest of this stuff. But, once you start competing with everybody else who wants to go to the show and (are) willing to travel, that's where you start to see an absolute wild amount of money that is being asked for," Alper said.
The music publicist pointed to a survey conducted a few months after the Eras Tour began, revealing fans spent an average of US$1,327.74 (roughly $1,840) on tickets, outfits, merchandise, food and drink, and travel. While pricy, 71 per cent of survey respondents called it a worthwhile purchase with 91 per cent saying they'd go see Swift again.
Alper said he's never seen any musician reach this sort of an impact, adding it will be hard for another modern day artist to compete. After all, the Eras Tour is the first tour to crack US$1 billion in terms of ticket sales.
"You're going to have to be bigger than Taylor Swift. And I don't think there's anybody on the planet that is that," he said.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Lawyers allege foreign interference in high-profile Canadian mafia deportation case
Lawyers for an alleged high-ranking member of the Italian Mafia in Toronto claim evidence is being used against him that is the product of foreign interference by Italian police.
The Royal Canadian Legion turns to Amazon for annual poppy campaign boost
The Royal Canadian Legion says a new partnership with e-commerce giant Amazon is helping boost its veterans' fund, and will hopefully expand its donor base in the digital world.
Should Toronto tear up its bike lanes to improve traffic flow? Critics say it's not so simple
A congestion crisis, a traffic nightmare, or unrelenting gridlock -- whatever you call it, most agree that Toronto has a congestion problem. To alleviate some of the gridlock, the Ontario government has announced it plans to remove bike lanes from three major roadways.
Canada's response to Trump deportation plan a key focus of revived cabinet committee
U.S. president-elect Donald Trump's promise to launch a mass deportation of millions of undocumented people has the Canadian government looking at its own border.
Who should lead the Liberals? 'None of the above,' poll finds
As questions loom over Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s leadership, a new Nanos Research poll commissioned for CTV News says a quarter of Canadians say none of the potential candidates appeal to them.
Here's what this year's Starbucks holiday cups look like
The holidays officially begin this week — at least at Starbucks — when the coffee chain rolls out its annual seasonal cups.
Super giant TVs are flying off store shelves
Televisions that measure 97 inches (and more) diagonally across – a.k.a. XXL TVs – are becoming a huge hit as the cost of giant screens sinks sharply, and viewers look to replace the screens they bought during the peak of the pandemic a few years ago.
New technology solves mystery of late First World War soldier's flower sent home to Canada
In 1916, Harold Wrong plucked a flower from the fields of Somme, France and tucked it into a letter he mailed home to Toronto. For decades, the type of flower sent remained a mystery.
U.S. election maps: How did 2024 compare to 2020 and 2016?
Though two states have yet to be officially called, the U.S. election map has mostly been settled. How does it compare with the previous two elections?
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
Montreal's newest Asian supermarket shakes things up on South Shore
A new Asian supermarket opened its doors this week on Montreal's South Shore.
-
Supreme Court removes all unilingual decisions from its website
The Supreme Court may have succeeded in sidestepping the request from Droits collectifs Québec (DCQ), which had dragged its registrar before the Federal Court to compel the translation into French of some 6,000 decisions made before 1969 that were only available in English.
-
70-year-old man arrested after allegedly attacking two women in Laval
A 70-year-old man was arrested after allegedly attacking two women in Laval on Thursday.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa mayor defends sprung structure process as opposition to Kanata site quickly grows
A petition calling on the City of Ottawa to re-evaluate a decision to include a site in Kanata as a possible location for temporary housing for asylum seekers has quickly gained attention.
-
Federal union warns government 'widening the net' to reduce spending
The Public Service Alliance of Canada says the government held a briefing with unions on Thursday to discuss the 'Refocusing Government Spending Initiative." PSAC says, "without prior consultation, the government unilaterally announced their plans to cut costs across the federal public service."
-
Off to a sunny day in Ottawa this Saturday
This Saturday is going to be sunny in Ottawa, with higher-than-average temperatures.
Northern Ontario
-
Who should lead the Liberals? 'None of the above,' poll finds
As questions loom over Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s leadership, a new Nanos Research poll commissioned for CTV News says a quarter of Canadians say none of the potential candidates appeal to them.
-
Northern Ont. mayors call for help with homelessness, addictions and immigration
Mayors of the five largest cities in northern Ontario met in North Bay the last two days to discuss a range of critical issues impacting their cities and the region.
-
Crews quickly extinguish morning vehicle fire on Hwy. 17 near North Bay
Fire crews quickly extinguished a vehicle fire Friday morning on Highway 17 near North Bay.
Kitchener
-
Serious injuries after 401 crash involving tractor trailer
Around 11 a.m. Friday, emergency crews responded to the westbound lanes of Highway 401 near Blanford road for a crash involving a tractor-trailer.
-
Costco opens first location in Brantford
Costco Wholesale opened its first location in Brantford on Friday.
-
Four teens arrested after stolen vehicles found in Kitchener
Two minors and two adults have been charged in connection to an investigation of vehicles stolen in Peel and Niagara Regions, and found in Kitchener.
London
-
London’s TechAlliance gets funding to train start-ups in rural areas
Businesses in rural parts of southwestern Ontario are getting some help in boosting the tech side of their business.
-
'This just gives our players more options': Knights leadership reacts to NCAA dropping transfer restrictions
Knights Associate General Manager Rob Simpson said that over the years, there have been challenging conversations with players weighing their options when it came to playing for the Knights or opting for US college hockey,
-
Where to catch your local Remembrance Day service, and road closures to keep in mind for November 11
Remembrance Day is Monday, and CTV London will be streaming local ceremonies live online, but there are also some road closures to facilitate the parade.
Windsor
-
Talks break down at bargaining table for Clear Medical Imaging
Negotiations have broken down at the bargaining table for Clear Medical Imaging.
-
Security cameras cause concern and possible eviction at Caldwell First Nation
Several residents of Caldwell First Nation fear they are facing eviction after installing security cameras on their homes.
-
'Very disheartened': $26,000 tool theft major setback for Tecumseh business
Essex County OPP and Crime Stoppers are stepping up the search for suspects after $26,000 in tools were stolen from a Tecumseh business.
Barrie
-
SIU investigation continues in Orillia, Ont after officer-related shooting
Police remained on scene throughout the day on Friday where on Thursday an OPP officer was stabbed responding to a call in Orillia, Ontario.
-
Heavy police presence in Innisfil as investigation underway
A heavy police presence has been seen in an Innisfil neighbourhood throughout the day.
-
Jail guard pleads guilty to breach of trust for smuggling drugs, cigarettes to inmates
The agreed statement of facts was read to the court on Friday in the case of Alex Williams, the 24-year-old jail guard charged last fall with smuggling cannabis and tobacco into Central North Correctional Centre in Penetanguishene.
Winnipeg
-
The people behind the pictures: Meet the prolific shutterbugs snapping CTV Skywatch weather photos
Some of the most prolific photographers behind CTV Skywatch Pics of the Day use the medium for fun, therapy, and connection.
-
Failures laid bare by deaths in Manitoba child welfare system, advocates warn
Advocates are warning Manitoba’s most vulnerable children are being failed by a system meant to protect them – failures they say have been laid bare by recent deaths in the province.
-
‘No safety, no stability’: Recovery centre tenants forced to find new homes following court-ordered cease and desist
After less than six months, families living in a southern Winnipeg condominium development are being forced to move out.
Atlantic
-
N.S. school 'deeply sorry' for asking service members not to wear uniforms at Remembrance Day ceremony
An elementary school in the Halifax area has backed away from a request that service members not wear uniforms to the school's Remembrance Day ceremony.
-
Moncton, N.B. woman facing human trafficking charges in Ottawa
A woman from Moncton, N.B. is facing human trafficking charges related to incidents in Ottawa, police have announced.
-
'It blossomed': Weymouth, N.S. Poppy Project exceeds expectations with 2,500 crocheted poppies
A Poppy Project in Weymouth, N.S., has exceeded expectations for organizers, with 2,500 crocheted poppies.
N.L.
-
Newfoundland beach blobs are plastic pollution, but source remains unknown: scientist
A Memorial University scientist says the mysterious white blobs washing up on Newfoundland beaches are actually gobs of plastic -- and they need to be cleaned up.
-
Teachers in Newfoundland and Labrador say violence is on the rise, averaging 22 incidents per school day
School staff are being struck more often, students are fighting more frequently, and police are increasingly being called to school grounds, according to data compiled and released this week by the Newfoundland and Labrador Teachers' Association.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador cautioned about growing debt as province touts success
Newfoundland and Labrador's auditor general has issued a warning about the province's financial position as the government announced it would finish the 2024-25 fiscal year with a higher-than-expected deficit.
Edmonton
-
Bonnyville teacher arrested 2nd time while out on conditions for sexual assault, child luring
RCMP have charged a former Bonnyville teacher who is accused of child sex offences with failing to comply with a release order – again.
-
Almost 1K arrests made using new Alberta law enforcement data system
Alberta law enforcement agencies have joined forces to identify and take down the province's top offenders.
-
Massage therapist charged with sexual assault, police searching for victims
Edmonton Police Service (EPS) have arrested and charged a 49-year-old man with four counts of sexual assault.
Calgary
-
Minivan and school bus collide in northeast Calgary intersection, causing bus to hit building
Calgary police are investigating a crash between a minivan and a school bus on Friday.
-
Pedestrian struck by vehicle and seriously injured in southwest Calgary
A pedestrian was rushed to hospital Friday evening after being struck by a vehicle in southwest Calgary.
-
The Boss, Banff's biggest grizzly, visits Bow Valley backyard for crab apples
The residents of Harvie Heights got a shock last weekend when the most famous bear in the Bow Valley, Bear 122, aka 'The Boss,' came looking for crab apples.
Regina
-
Family of young woman killed during terrorist attack in Israel speaks out one year after death
The family of Tifheret Lapidot, a young woman who was killed at the hands of Hamas one year ago, are speaking out.
-
Sask. man facing child pornography charges following investigation
A 44-year-old Grand Coulee, Sask. man is facing child pornography charges following an investigation by the Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit.
-
Here are the candidates for Ward 8 in Regina
Here’s a look at the candidates for Ward 8 ahead of Regina’s civic election on Nov. 13.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon Police Service suspends 5 officers with pay following 'off-duty incident'
A group of Saskatoon police officers have been suspended, with pay, following an undisclosed incident.
-
Ontario man who shot wife dies in Sask. psychiatric prison
Denis Grandbois, an inmate at the Regional Psychiatric Centre, died of “apparent natural causes” on Thursday, according to a statement from the Correctional Service of Canada.
-
Sask. First Nation strikes $155M 'cows and plows' settlement
Saskatchewan’s Thunderchild First Nation has struck an historic agreement to settle Treaty 6 benefits that went unpaid for 150 years.
Vancouver
-
Documentary highlights plight of B.C. wildlife with behind-the-scenes look at rehabilitation centre
Scheduled to be released Nov. 13 on YouTube, a new short film brought by Critter Care offers behind-the-scenes access to the Langley-based centre.
-
Buyers face hours-long waits trying to snag Stanley Park Bright Nights tickets
Families faced frustratingly long waits Friday trying to score tickets to the upcoming Bright Nights holiday train in Stanley Park, as a massive influx of would-be buyers overwhelmed the ticketing website.
-
Judicial recount for Surrey-Guildford confirms B.C. NDP's majority
The B.C. New Democrats have a majority government of 47 seats after a judicial recount in the riding of Surrey-Guildford gave the party's candidate 22 more votes than the provincial Conservatives.
Vancouver Island
-
Judicial recount for Surrey-Guildford confirms B.C. NDP's majority
The B.C. New Democrats have a majority government of 47 seats after a judicial recount in the riding of Surrey-Guildford gave the party's candidate 22 more votes than the provincial Conservatives.
-
Parts of B.C. parks closed after storms damage roads, trails, campsites
Large sections of provincial parks in southern British Columbia remain closed after recent heavy rain and wind storms that caused flooding and damaged trails, campsites and roads.
-
102-year-old B.C. veteran surprised by thank-you letters from around the world
As Don Dixon flips through his photo album filled with all sorts of serious things, the 102-year-old is proving to be quite silly.