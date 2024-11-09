TORONTO
Toronto

A 'case of mistaken identity,' say Peel police, after man seriously injured in Brampton shooting

Police are investigating after a man was shot in Brampton on Nov. 9. (Jacob Estrin/CTV News Toronto) Police are investigating after a man was shot in Brampton on Nov. 9. (Jacob Estrin/CTV News Toronto)
A man seriously injured in a 'targeted-style' shooting’ in Brampton on Saturday afternoon, may be the victim of mistaken identity, say Peel police.

At around 1:30 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting on the 30-block of Inder Heights Drive, near Mayfield Road.

“On arrival, they located an adult male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds who was transported to hospital and is in serious, but at the moment, stable condition,” Const. Tyler Bell, of Peel Regional Police (PRP), told members of the media on Saturday night.

Bell said that the victim, whom they believe was not the intended target, was found inside of a vehicle outside of their residence.

He went on to say that an unknown number of suspects fled the area in a black Honda Civic with the license plate DBDC 720. He added that this car is on file as stolen. 

Paramedics told CP24 that they transported a 29-year-old man to a trauma centre.

A large police presence remains in the vicinity of the shooting and people are being asked to avoid the area.

