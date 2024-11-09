SIU investigating after police officer, man injured in armed confrontation in Hamilton

Ontario’s Special investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating after a police officer and a man in his 30s were injured during an armed confrontation in Hamilton.

According to the civilian agency, a resident of an apartment building in the Ainslie Wood West neighbourhood at 1964 Main St. W., just south of Osler St., contacted Hamilton Police Service (HPS) to report a male “acting in a threatening manner.”

The SIU said that officers made their way to the building’s 5th floor, however at some point, they became involved in an interaction with a man.

“There was an exchange of gunfire, resulting in the both the man and an officer suffering gunshot wounds,” a Nov. 9 news release said.

Both the officer and the man were taken to the hospital for treatment, the agency said.

In a post on X, HPS said that the officer was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after responding to a 911 call where he was confronted by a male with a firearm.

They also said that a man was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Six investigators and two forensic investigators have now been assigned to this case.

The SIU, which is called in to investigate when police are involved in an incident that results in death, serious injury, sexual assault, and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person, is asking anyone who may have information about this investigation, including video or photos, to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529 or online.