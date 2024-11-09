Man killed in Brampton was shot, say police

A man who died in Brampton on Saturday following a “possible stabbing” was actually shot, say Peel police.

The incident happened near Chadwick Street and Lockwood Road, south of Queen Street West and east of Chinguacousy Road.

Peel Regional Police (PRP) said they responded to that area with paramedics at about 3 p.m. for a medical assist call.

Outside a residence, emergency responders found a person who was shot “associated” to a vehicle, Const. Tyler Bell, of PRP, said on Saturday night.

He said that a man in his 30s was found on the street suffering from serious injuries. A short time later, the victim was pronounced deceased.

Peel paramedics told CTV News Toronto that they treated a patient who was possibly stabbed and had head trauma.

Bell said police do not have any information to suggest that this incident is related to another shooting that occurred in Brampton on Saturday on Inder Heights Drive, near Mayfield Road.

He added that investigators are unsure what led to this incident and are working to determine what kind of interaction occurred with the suspect(s).

Bell also said police are not sure at this time if the suspects were on foot or in a vehicle, adding that they have varying reports of how many were involved in this shooting.

The victim, he noted, doesn’t appear to be from the neighbourhood. He is not being identified at this time pending notificatio of next of kin.

This investigation is active and ongoing and there is a heavy police presence in the vicinity, police said. The homicide unit is now handling investigating.

Anyone with information, including video surveillance or dashcam footage, is asked to contact PRP or Crime Stoppers anonymously.