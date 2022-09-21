Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for parts of southern Ontario, warning for 'ping pong ball' sized hail

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect across parts of Ontario on Wednesday, with some areas expected to see “nickel to ping pong ball” sized hail.

At 11:40 a.m., Environment Canada issued a variety of watches from Barrie to Windsor. Before 2 p.m., the weather warnings that were previously in effect for areas like Grey-Bruce ended.

The Weather Network said there is a “severe storm potential” for the Greater Toronto Area.

“As we head into fall, these storms take on a bit of a different form compared to summer storms. Winds from the low-pressure system will become stronger and more widespread due [to] the strength of the cold front, or how much the temperatures drop, as well as the wind shear in the storm," Matt Grinter, a meteorologist at The Weather Network, said.

According to Environment Canada, the storms are forecasted to carry out through the afternoon, with winds of up to 100 km/h expected in some areas.

"Large hail can damage property and cause injury,”a weather watch for Grey-Bruce reads.

“Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles."

Environment Canada encourages Ontarians to keep up to date with their weather alerts and forecasts, and reminds residents can report severe weather by tweeting #ONStorm or emailing ONstorm@ec.gc.ca.