Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for parts of southern Ontario, warning for 'ping pong ball' sized hail

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect across parts of Ontario on Wednesday, with some areas expected to see “nickel to ping pong ball” sized hail.

At 11:40 a.m., Environment Canada issued a variety of warnings and watches from Barrie to Windsor. The federal agency said it's tracking a severe thunderstorm making its way throughout the southern parts of the province.

A weather watch for Barrie said nickel to ping pong ball-sized hail could fall, while a warning for Windsor says hail will be between the size of a pea to a dime.

The Weather Network said there is a “severe storm potential” for the Greater Toronto Area. According to Toronto’s weather forecast, there is a risk of strong thunderstorms around 2 p.m.

“As we head into fall, these storms take on a bit of a different form compared to summer storms. Winds from the low-pressure system will become stronger and more widespread due [to] the strength of the cold front, or how much the temperatures drop, as well as the wind shear in the storm," Matt Grinter, a meteorologist at The Weather Network, said.

According to Environment Canada, the storms are forecasted to carry out through the afternoon, with winds of up to 100 km/h expected in some areas.

“Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches. Large hail can damage property and cause injury,”a weather warning for Grey-Bruce reads.

“Extremely large hail can smash windows, destroy property and vehicles and cause life-threatening injury. Intense lightning is likely with any thunderstorm that develops.”

Environment Canada encourages Ontarians to keep up to date with their weather alerts and forecasts, and reminds residents can report severe weather by tweeting #ONStorm or emailing ONstorm@ec.gc.ca.