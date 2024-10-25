TORONTO
Second suspect sought in shooting death of 37-year-old Brampton man: Toronto police

Toronto police have released an image of Dhamanie Hibbert, 41. (Toronto Police Service handout) Toronto police have released an image of Dhamanie Hibbert, 41. (Toronto Police Service handout)
Police say they are searching for a second suspect wanted in connection with the murder of a 37-year-old Brampton man who was shot to death in Toronto last month.

At around 6:20 a.m. on Sept. 1, Toronto police said they were called to the area of Eglinton Avenue West and Times Road, just east of Glenholme Avenue, for a reported shooting.

They said they arrived to find 37-year-old Triston McNally in an alleyway suffering from gunshot wounds. He was rushed to hospital for treatment but later died.

A Canada-wide warrant was subsequently issued for the arrest of a suspect, identified by investigators as 36-year-old Stacey Downey, of Toronto. She was apprehended and charged with first-degree murder on Oct. 19, police said.

On Friday, police confirmed that another suspect, identified as 41-year-old Toronto resident Dhamanie Hibbert, is wanted for first-degree murder in connection with the case.

Police described Hibbert as 5′10″, 187 lbs., with a medium build, black hair and brown eyes, and have released an image of the suspect.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the case to call police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).  

