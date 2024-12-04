5 individuals wanted for GTA-area murders added to Canada’s most-wanted fugitives list

Five individuals being sought by police in the GTA have been added to a list of Canada’s most wanted fugitives.

On Wednesday morning, the BOLO (Be on the lookout) Program in partnership with in the Sûreté du Québec released the names of their top 25 most sought-after fugitives during a news conference in Montreal.

Maxime Langlois, director of the Bolo Program, displays an advent calendar containing the Top 25 of Canada's Most Wanted fugitives during a press conference in Montreal, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

Ten of the names included on the list are wanted by GTA police services, though five of those were already included on last year’s most wanted list.

The top two fugitives, Dave ‘Pik’ Turmel and All Boivin, are both wanted by police in Quebec in connection with drug trafficking investigations. BOLO has offered two rewards of up to $250,000 for any information that leads to their arrest.

The third individual on the list, Rabih Alkhalil, was previously convicted of orchestrating the fatal shooting of a Toronto man outside a Little Italy cafe in 2012.

He has been outstanding since escaping from prison in British Columbia in 2022.

At the time, he was standing trial for a murder at a downtown Vancouver restaurant in 2012. Alkhalil has since been convicted of first-degree murder in that case.

These are all the new suspects with GTA ties added to the BOLO list:

-Adrian Walker (#4), who is wanted by the Toronto Police Service (TPS) for murder.

-Katherine Bergeron-Pinzarrone (#7), who is wanted by York Regional Police for murder.

-Dharam Dhaliwal (#15), who is wanted by Peel Regional Police for murder.

-Yasir Mohamed (#20), who is wanted by TPS for murder.

-Mohammed Abdullahi (#21), who is wanted by TPS for murder.

Last year, a Toronto man wanted in the fatal shooting in the city’s Greektown neighbourhood topped the BOLO list.

The suspect, Michael Bebee, was arrested on Prince Edward Island one week after being named as Canada’s most wanted fugitive.