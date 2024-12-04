Toronto under winter weather travel advisory
Toronto is getting its first taste of winter weather Wednesday as a low-pressure system brings snow to the city.
Environment Canada issued a winter weather travel advisory on Tuesday night, warning of potentially hazardous driving conditions throughout the day.
The snow started falling earlier this morning and the city could see upwards of five centimetres of snowfall before flurries taper off this evening. The national agency is warning of reduced visibility at times and noted that the inclement weather could have a “significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas.”
CTV News Toronto will have live updates throughout the day as the snow falls. Here is the latest:
2:30 p.m.
It’s been a busy day on highways with Ontario Provincial Police responding to around two dozen vehicle collisions, Sgt. Kerry Schmidt tells CP24.
“We are clearing those off as quickly as we can and it seems that as we clear those more come in. It was certainly even busier during that, that initial precipitation that was coming down,” he said.
“This is certainly a wake-up call for many motorists to remember that you do need to adjust your driving.”
No serious injuries have been reported.
Schmidt advises drivers to be prepared, including having an emergency kit in their vehicles.
“I’ve actually travelled around the GTA and actually went north of the GTA up through Barry into Orillia. There was a completely different environment with major snow accumulations,” he said.
While the system may have moved off to the east, Schmidt is still encouraging motorists, especially those in Central Ontario, to avoid non-essential travel.
“You may be leaving at conditions where they’re dry, but you end up going to areas where it is snow covered,” he said.
For the evening drive, Schmidt is urging motorists to have their full head lighting system turned on at all times and an extra space behind the vehicle in front of them so they have time to stop.
“Just take your time, take it easy,” he said.
According to Environment Canada, the snow may have a “significant impact” on the afternoon rush hour before it tapers off this evening.
1 p.m.
OPP say that road conditions are “continuing to deteriorate” in parts of cottage country, including Huntsville and Bracebridge. The OPP are warning drivers to “avoid non-essential travel” for the time being.
11:30 a.m.
Toronto officials say that they will have 800 pieces of road equipment available to respond to today’s storm as well as another 300 pieces of sidewalk equipment. Toronto’s Director of Transportation Operations Vincent Sferrazza tells CP24 that he expects that there will be a “full activation” of road equipment later today, once the snow has fallen.
“We actually began operations last night. We started liquid brining expressways, hills, bridges and main intersections at around 8 p.m. or 9 p.m. (on Thursday) and finished this morning at 2 a.m. We began salting some of the major arterial roads, the expressways and some collector roads, at about 9 a.m. and salting will continue throughout the day. Right now our first our first priority is major arterial roads and collectors but local residential roads will activated very shortly later today.”
11 a.m.
Environment Canada meteorologist Geoff Coulson says that today’s storm will be “the first real widespread snowfall event for many parts of the GTA.” He tells CP24 that while the total accumulation won’t be significant it will have an impact on the afternoon commute, especially for anyone planning to travel to areas just to the east or west of the GTA.
“It is important to know that to the east of the GTA from Cobourg into Kingston a snow squall warning is in effect as southwest winds bring in some lake effect activity. Also for anyone planning travel to the west and the northwest of the GTA, a blowing snow warning is in effect. They have a lot of snow on the ground already and the gusty winds today will pick that up and blow it around,” he said. “In general, there will be highly variable conditions, and it is important for folks to be aware that even though it won’t be as bad in their immediate vicinity they could encounter some pretty significant conditions in areas just to the west and the east.”
10:30 a.m.
Environment Canada has issued dozens of winter weather travel advisories and snow squall warnings across Ontario today. Most of the snow squall warnings are outside of the GTA, with the closest one currently covering Cobourg where Environment Canada is warning of 15 to 25 centimetres of snow. Here is a look at all the advisories and warnings:
Dozens of snow squall warnings (red) and winter weather travel advisories (grey) issued by Environment Canada for Ontario on Wednesday are shown.
9:30 a.m.
CAA South Central Ontario spokesperson Nadia Matos tells CP24 that the automobile association is already experiencing a higher than normal call volume so far this morning and expects that trend to continue as the day goes on. Matos says that as the temperature dips, CAA typically sees a spike in calls for battery failures. She says that the road conditions today are also likely to result in an increased demand for CAA’s towing services.
“It is slippery and slick so we will likely see some towing and winching as the day goes on. That means people who have lost control of their vehicles and are a ditch or wherever that might be,” she said.
9 a.m.
Richmond Hill Mayor David West says that snow removal in the city will continue despite an ongoing strike by some municipal workers, including some plow operators. West, however, says that it is possible that there could be some delays in clearing roads and sidewalks as a contractor used by the city has been asked to take on additional responsibilities during the strike.
“In regular times we have a contractor that takes on about half of our city. But because of the strike we have asked that contractor take on more responsibilities,” he told CP24 on Wednesday morning. “Our snow removal could be delayed a little bit. We do have crews ready to go. They have actually been out all night already, doing some salting and getting ready for the event. We are not expecting huge delays in our winter maintenance; it will be similar to what we have always had.”
Snowfall expected in the GTA on Wednesday afternoon is shown on CP24's Future Cast radar.
7:15 a.m.
OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt is warning drivers to be aware that road conditions could change quickly amid today’s winter storm. Schmidt told CP24 on Wednesday morning that while traction is still fine on most 400-series highway, it could deteriorate throughout the day.
“It is very simple. Share the road and be aware of your surroundings. Once that precipitation starts falling you don’t get the visual clues that the roads are actually slippery and you only realize that when you hit the breaks,” he told CP24.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto Top Stories
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES Toronto under winter weather travel advisory
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Multiple people stabbed in downtown Vancouver: police
A 'number of people' were stabbed in downtown Vancouver Wednesday before the suspect was shot by police, authorities say.
Warm, wet winter expected in much of Canada, say forecasters
Federal forecasters expect a warmer-than-normal start to winter in most of Canada, with more precipitation than usual in parts of the country.
Air Canada to bar carry-on bags for lowest-fare customers
Air Canada plans to bar carry-on bags and impose a seat selection fee for its lowest-fare customers in the new year.
French government toppled in historic no-confidence vote
French opposition lawmakers brought the government down on Wednesday, throwing the European Union's second-biggest economic power deeper into a political crisis that threatens its capacity to legislate and rein in a massive budget deficit.
DEVELOPING UnitedHealthcare CEO shooting: Suspect appeared to be 'lying in wait'
UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was killed Wednesday morning in what investigators suspect was a targeted shooting outside a Manhattan hotel where the health insurer was holding an investor conference.
Why are some Canada Post outlets still open during CUPW strike?
As many postal workers continue to strike across the country, some Canadians have been puzzled by the fact some Canada Post offices and retail outlets remain open.
opinion Tom Mulcair: The one place in Canada where Poilievre can't break through is Quebec
Former NDP leader Tom Mulcair says Pierre Poilievre has only himself to blame for his poor performance in the polls in Quebec.
$80-million jackpot: 2 winning tickets sold in Canada
There are two winners of the $80 million Lotto Max jackpot, Ontario Lottery and Gaming (OLG) has announced. The prize will be split between two tickets sold in Quebec and Alberta, respectively.
2 Quebec men top Bolo Program's latest Top 25 list of Canada's most wanted
Two men believed to be central figures in Quebec’s violent and ongoing drug conflict topped the Bolo Program's latest Top 25 list of Canada's Most Wanted fugitives.
Montreal
-
2 Quebec men top Bolo Program's latest Top 25 list of Canada's most wanted
Two men believed to be central figures in Quebec’s violent and ongoing drug conflict topped the Bolo Program's latest Top 25 list of Canada's Most Wanted fugitives.
-
Bill to force new Quebec doctors to stay in province raises legal questions: expert
A constitutional expert says proposed Quebec legislation to force new doctors to practise in the province's public system for five years after they graduate could potentially violate Charter-guaranteed rights to freedom of movement.
-
Quebec updates list of 'designated' English speaking, multilingual health centres
Quebec has updated its official list of English speaking and multilingual health centres.
Ottawa
-
WINTER WEATHER TRAVEL ADVISORY
WINTER WEATHER TRAVEL ADVISORY 10 cm of snow in the forecast, OPP urging drivers to drive safely in Ottawa and eastern Ontario
Cold temperatures and snow amounting to 10 centimetres are in the forecast for Ottawa this Wednesday. A winter weather travel advisory is in effect and police are asking people to drive safely.
-
Ottawa's chief medical officer Dr. Vera Etches to become head of CHEO
Ottawa’s medical officer of health Dr. Vera Etches has been appointed as the president and CEO of the Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario (CHEO).
-
Two suspects in Ottawa homicides on Canada's most wanted list: Bolo Program
Two suspects in separate homicides in Ottawa are on Canada’s most wanted list issued by The Bolo Program.
Northern Ontario
-
Hwy. 11 closed in different areas between North Bay and Hearst
Bad weather has closed Highway 11 between Hearst and Longlac, the Ontario Provincial Police said Wednesday.
-
Snow-clearing efforts stalled due to tractor-trailers stuck on many roads along Highway 11
Snow-clearing efforts continue on secondary roads that remain closed along Highway 11 on Tuesday.
-
Air Canada to bar carry-on bags for lowest-fare customers
Air Canada plans to bar carry-on bags and impose a seat selection fee for its lowest-fare customers in the new year.
Kitchener
-
Guelph schools in lockdown
Two elementary schools in Guelph are in lockdown and a third is in hold-and-secure for an ongoing investigation.
-
Waterloo Regional Police recover 52 vehicles from chop shop in North Dumfries, Ont.
A chop shop in North Dumfries, Ont. has been dismantled after police found 52 stolen vehicles.
-
Three 13-year-olds fall through ice at Cambridge pond
The Waterloo Regional Police Service has issued a public plea after three boys fell through the ice at a Cambridge pond on Tuesday.
London
-
Boler Mountain hopes to debut multi-million-dollar expansion at opening next week
This week’s winter weather has accelerated opening day plans for an expanded Boler Mountain. Since temperatures dropped snowmaking machines have been running most days and every night.
-
Air Canada to bar carry-on bags for lowest-fare customers
Air Canada plans to bar carry-on bags and impose a seat selection fee for its lowest-fare customers in the new year.
-
Two people sent to hospital, cats rescued from London house fire
Two people have been taken to hospital, and three cats have been rescued after crews were called to a "fully involved" structure fire in east London.
Windsor
-
Windsor business profiting big from Canada Post strike
Most local businesses have found alternative ways to ship their products to customers during the Canada Post Strike.
-
'We just want to make sure every child is covered': Street Help assisting youth this holiday season
Officials at the Street Help Homeless Centre on Wyandotte Street have posted a list online with first names, ages and genders of dozens of children and teenagers, hoping members of the community can help with Christmas gift donations.
-
34-year-old Chatham woman dies after crash
Chatham-Kent police say a 34-year-old woman has died after a crash in Ridgetown.
Barrie
-
Midland man accused of violent sexual assaults denied bail after 2nd arrest
A Midland man accused of violent sexual assaults who was granted bail last month has been arrested again, but this time, he will remain behind bars.
-
Snow hammers parts of Muskoka as residents continue digging out
Cold, wintery weather has landed in the Huntsville and Lake of Bays in Muskoka.
-
Barrie man couldn't believe his luck after winning nearly $112,000 with Lotto Max
A Barrie man is celebrating his first big win with Lotto Max, even if it took him a minute to realize his good fortune.
Winnipeg
-
Proposed site for Winnipeg supervised consumption site in the city's core
The province’s first supervised consumption site could soon be located along the Disraeli Freeway in Winnipeg.
-
The Forks offering partial parking ticket forgiveness in exchange for river trail help
Have an outstanding parking ticket from The Forks? You might be able to save a little money.
-
Winnipeg looking for company to process Green Cart organic waste
The City of Winnipeg is searching for a company to process organic waste collected through its upcoming Green Cart program.
Atlantic
-
NEW
NEW Body found in burned vehicle in Pictou County identified as missing N.S. woman
Nova Scotia RCMP has identified the bodies found in a burned vehicle in Pictou County last month as a missing Truro woman and a man from Alberta.
-
A province-by-province look at what to expect from Thursday's storm
An early December storm moving across northern New Brunswick Thursday will bring the Maritime provinces a mix of snow, rain, and high wind.
-
N.S. RCMP officer facing additional sexual assault charges
A suspended Nova Scotia RCMP officer facing sexual misconduct charges has been separately charged with another alleged sexual assault from five years ago.
N.L.
-
'They're sitting ducks:' More women with disabilities unhoused due to abuse, violence
New data show women with disabilities are more likely to be forced into homelessness because of violence or abuse.
-
GivingTuesday: Food banks need help, but charity won't end hunger, advocates say
It's GivingTuesday, and some directors of food banks and anti-poverty groups say the day underlines a conundrum for their organizations.
-
N.L. man not guilty of sex charges, judge cites inadequate police investigation
A Newfoundland and Labrador judge has acquitted a man of six crimes, including sexual assault and sexual interference, citing inadequacies in the investigation by the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary.
Edmonton
-
Lucy the elephant in good health, but should remain in Edmonton: experts
Lucy the elephant is in good health and able to travel – though experts recommend she stays put.
-
Edmonton man apologizes in wrong-way crash that killed Toronto woman
The man responsible for a crash that killed a Toronto woman last year faced her family in court on Tuesday.
-
Suspects in West Edmonton Mall, lounge shootings among Canada's most wanted
Edmonton police on Wednesday released the name and photo of a man wanted across the country for his alleged role in the 2023 shooting at West Edmonton Mall.
Calgary
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE Former Calgary police officer wanted on Canada-wide warrant
Calgary police have issued a Canada-wide warrant for a former officer they say used police resources to contact women he met while on duty.
-
'Dangerous and unpredictable' Calgary man among Canada's 25 most wanted fugitives
A Calgary man accused of killing a mother of five in a senseless act of violence remains one of the most wanted criminals in Canada.
-
Air Canada to bar carry-on bags for lowest-fare customers
Air Canada plans to bar carry-on bags and impose a seat selection fee for its lowest-fare customers in the new year.
Regina
-
Is your water changing colour and taste? Don't worry, its still safe
Residents in Regina and Moose Jaw may notice some changes in their water as construction continues at the Buffalo Pound Water Treatment Plant.
-
Sask. auditor says high social housing vacancy rates in Regina need to be addressed
Saskatchewan's auditor says Regina had nearly 18 per cent of all social housing vacancies in the province at one point in 2024.
-
Maddox Schultz, 14, leading U18 AAA hockey league in points
Maddox Schultz continues to prove that he can play with the best of the best as the youngest player to suit up for every game for the U18 AAA Pat Canadians so far this season.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon boy, 16, faces first-degree murder charge in death of woman found outside the Copper Mug
A 16-year-old boy faces a first-degree murder charge in the case of a woman found dead in an 8th Street parking lot last month.
-
'It's just way better': Saskatchewan hockey prospects welcome NCAA eligibility change
A major shift in the hockey world means players can suit up in the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) without sacrificing their eligibility to compete in the National Collegiate Athletics Association (NCAA).
-
Saskatchewan maintains dismal status as leader in spread of HIV, with no provincial strategy in place
Advocates for Saskatchewan’s HIV-positive residents are calling for a provincial strategy to support those living with the virus, and to help stop its spread.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Multiple people stabbed in downtown Vancouver: police
A 'number of people' were stabbed in downtown Vancouver Wednesday before the suspect was shot by police, authorities say.
-
Federal minister Harjit Sajjan to attend Taylor Swift concert with taxpayer-funded ticket
Harjit Sajjan, the federal minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, will be going to the Eras Tour on taxpayer dollars.
-
Almost half of Canadians think it's fair to describe Trump followers as cultists, says poll
Referring to the followers of Donald Trump and his Republican Party as people who are in a cult is justified, say over half of Canadians in a new poll.
Vancouver Island
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Multiple people stabbed in downtown Vancouver: police
A 'number of people' were stabbed in downtown Vancouver Wednesday before the suspect was shot by police, authorities say.
-
Federal minister Harjit Sajjan to attend Taylor Swift concert with taxpayer-funded ticket
Harjit Sajjan, the federal minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, will be going to the Eras Tour on taxpayer dollars.
-
Environment Canada warns fog causing near-zero visibility in southwest B.C.
Environment Canada is warning travellers that dense fog is creating near-zero visibility in parts of southwestern British Columbia on Wednesday.