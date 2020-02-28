School bus cancellations for Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
Here is a list of school bus cancellations for the GTA for Friday, Feb. 28, 2020:
Buses that have been cancelled:
Durham Student Transportation Services: All school buses have been cancelled in zones 1, 2, and 3 today due to inclement weather.
Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board: All buses in Caledon and Dufferin County cancelled today.
Peel District School Board: All buses in Caledon cancelled today.
Simcoe County: All school buses have been cancelled due to current poor road and visibility.
Halton Student Transportation Services: School buses cancelled in Zone 3 today. Schools remain open.
York Region District School Board: School buses have been cancelled today but schools remain open.
York Catholic District School Board: School buses cancelled today due to weather. All schools are open.