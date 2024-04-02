Schneider's two-run homer off Hader in ninth lifts Blue Jays to 2-1 win over Astros
Davis Schneider's two-run homer off closer Josh Hader with two outs in the ninth inning lifted the Toronto Blue Jays over the Houston Astros 2-1 on Tuesday night.
It looked like the Blue Jays were going to be shut out for a second straight night after Ronel Blanco threw the first no-hitter of the season in Houston's 10-0 win Monday.
They had troubled stringing hits together all night and trailed 1-0 entering the ninth.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. singled starting the inning, but Bo Bichette grounded into a double play. Hader (0-2), signed by the Astros to a $95 million, five-year contract this offseason, walked Justin Turner to bring up Schneider.
Schneider's soaring shot sailed to center field to put the Blue Jays on top 2-1 and set off a celebration in the Toronto dugout.
Toronto starter Jose Berrios yielded six hits and one run in six innings in another solid start after getting the win on opening day. Chad Green (1-0) got the final four outs for the win.
Jose Altuve had two hits, and his solo homer in the fourth was all the offense the Astros could muster.
Houston starter Framber Valdez allowed six hits and struck out five without a walk. He bounced back after allowing three runs and tying a career high with six walks on opening day but not factoring in the decision in a loss to the Yankees.
There was a runner on first with two outs in the eighth when Valdez was lifted for Ryan Pressly. He retired George Springer on a groundout to end the inning before Hader's blown save.
Houston had a shot to add to their lead when Altuve was on third base with two outs in the eighth. But he took too big of a lead and was picked off trying to get back to third to end the inning.
Turner had three hits, with two doubles for the Blue Jays, and his walk in the ninth proved to be the difference .
The Astros took the lead with Altuve's homer with no outs in the fourth inning. Yordan Alvarez followed with a broken-bat single, but Kyle Tucker grounded into a double play before Alex Bregman grounded out to end the inning.
Bichette, who missed the previous two games with neck spasms, got Toronto's first hit since Sunday on a single with two outs in the first. Turner followed with a double to left field. But Alvarez threw to Bregman at third and his throw home was just in time for Victor Caratini to tag a sliding Bichette before he tagged home.
CELEBRATING SPRINGER
Springer celebrated reaching 10 years of MLB service time Tuesday. The team had a small ceremony to honor him before the game and the Astros played a video montage recognizing the milestone just before first pitch. Springer was drafted by the Astros in the first round in 2011 and spent his first seven seasons with the Astros.
TRAINER'S ROOM
Astros: RHP Justin Verlander (right shoulder inflammation) will throw a bullpen Thursday before making his first minor league rehabilitation start for either Double-A Corpus Christi or Triple-A Sugar Land.
UP NEXT
Houston RHP Cristian Javier (0-0, 0.00 ERA) opposes Chris Bassitt (0-1, 7.20) when the series wraps up Wednesday night.
