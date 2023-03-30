Scarborough teacher 'repeatedly' sexually assaulted two students, police allege

A teacher at a private school in Scarborough has been arrested after police say that he “repeatedly” sexually assaulted two teenage students.

The incidents took place between January 2012 and June 2020 while the accused was employed at Bond Academy on Birchmount Road near Ellesmere Road, police say.

It is alleged that the suspect taught and coached both victims and repeatedly sexually assaulted them during the time that they were in his care.

Royal Carney, 50, of Toronto, was arrested on March 23 and charged with two counts of sexual, assault ands two counts of sexual interference.

Police say that investigators believe there may be additional victims out there who have not yet come forward.

Carney has been employed at Bond Academy since 2006, according to police.

He is scheduled to appear at Toronto East Courts on May 2.