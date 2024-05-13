TORONTO
Toronto

2 women seriously injured in fire at Etobicoke apartment building

Two women were taken to hospital with serious injuries after a fire at an apartment building in Etobicoke.
A fire at an apartment building in Etobicoke on Monday morning has sent two people to hospital with serious injuries, Toronto paramedics confirm.

The fire broke out at a residential building on Coin Street, near Lakeshore Boulevard West and Ninth Street, at around 9:40 a.m.

Police said a fire was discovered inside one of the apartments and was extinguished quickly after crews arrived on scene. At least one person was found inside the unit and was transported to hospital via emergency run, police said.

According to paramedics, two women were taken to hospital following the fire and one sustained potentially life-threatening injuries.

