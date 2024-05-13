Toronto man charged with second-degree murder

A 50-year-old man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in connection with a homicide investigation, Toronto police say.

Police said the investigation began after they responded to a call about a wounded individual in the Dalhousie Street and Shuter Street area on Sunday at around 10:24 a.m.

A man was located with serious injuries, police said in a news release Monday. Life saving measures were performed and the man was transported to hospital where he died due to the injuries, police added.

The victim has been identified as Jamie Richardson of Toronto.

Police said the suspect, identified as Joseph Anthony Emery of Toronto, was arrested and charged with second degree murder on Sunday.

He is scheduled to appear at the Toronto Regional Bail Centre on Monday at 10 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).