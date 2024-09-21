TORONTO
Toronto

    • Scarborough shooting leaves one person with life-threatening injuries

    Toronto police on the scene of a shooting in Scarborough on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (Dave Ritchie/CTV News Toronto) Toronto police on the scene of a shooting in Scarborough on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (Dave Ritchie/CTV News Toronto)
    A shooting in Scarborough has left one person with life-threatening injuries, Toronto police say.

    Police received a call just after 11 p.m. for reports of someone shot in the area of Kingston and Markham roads.

    When officers arrived, they located a victim with gunshot injuries. He has been rushed to the hospital.

    Police say they do not have suspect information at this time.

