TORONTO
Toronto

    • Man allegedly followed woman and her child in Oshawa store and committed indecent sexual act

    Police say the man in the photos committed indecent acts in Oshawa on Aug. 21, 2024. (Durham Regional Police) Police say the man in the photos committed indecent acts in Oshawa on Aug. 21, 2024. (Durham Regional Police)
    Share

    Durham police are searching for a suspect who allegedly committed "indecent acts" in Oshawa last month, including one incident involving a woman and her child.

    Police said the two were at a Walmart on Harmony Road at 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 21 and walking between aisles when an unknown man followed them and allegedly committed an indecent sexual act.

    The woman and child subsequently left the store and contacted the police.

    About 30 minutes later, a female victim was walking on a track near a school in the area of Coldstream Drive and Harmony Road North when she observed the same man walking toward her.

    He circled the track a few times before he allegedly revealed his genitals to the female victim, police said. That prompted the victim to leave the track and call police.

    The victims did not sustain phyical injuries, police said.

    On Saturday, investigators released a photo of the suspect, who is described as a Black male, standing six-foot-two to six-foot-four, with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a black toque, cream/beige hoodie, black and white plaid pajama pants and black slippers.

    Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 1617 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    How to win the fight with kids over phone use

    The end of the day — when school, extracurricular activities and homework are (hopefully) finally done — is the window that many kids have for downtime. It can be a struggle to convince them not to go on their phones.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News