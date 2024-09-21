Man allegedly followed woman and her child in Oshawa store and committed indecent sexual act

Durham police are searching for a suspect who allegedly committed "indecent acts" in Oshawa last month, including one incident involving a woman and her child.

Police said the two were at a Walmart on Harmony Road at 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 21 and walking between aisles when an unknown man followed them and allegedly committed an indecent sexual act.

The woman and child subsequently left the store and contacted the police.

About 30 minutes later, a female victim was walking on a track near a school in the area of Coldstream Drive and Harmony Road North when she observed the same man walking toward her.

He circled the track a few times before he allegedly revealed his genitals to the female victim, police said. That prompted the victim to leave the track and call police.

The victims did not sustain phyical injuries, police said.

On Saturday, investigators released a photo of the suspect, who is described as a Black male, standing six-foot-two to six-foot-four, with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a black toque, cream/beige hoodie, black and white plaid pajama pants and black slippers.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 1617 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).