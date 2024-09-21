TORONTO
Toronto

    • Pedestrian dead after collision on Highway 401 in Oshawa

    An Ontario Provincial Police logo is seen on an officer during a press conference, in Barrie, Ont., Wednesday, April 3, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette An Ontario Provincial Police logo is seen on an officer during a press conference, in Barrie, Ont., Wednesday, April 3, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
    Share

    A pedestrian is dead following a collision on Highway 401 in Oshawa Saturday night.

    Ontario Provincial Police say it happened on the westbound lanes of the highway near Stevenson Road.

    The circumstances surrounding the collision are unknown.

    Police have closed two westbound lanes of Highway 401 at Stevenson Road due to the collision. The ramp from Stevenson Road to westbound Highway 401 is also blocked.

