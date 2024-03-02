Scarborough Health Network to receive $1M from Sherman Legacy Foundation for diagnostic imaging

The Scarborough Health Network (SHN) will be opening a new interventional radiology suite within its diagnostic imaging department late this year following a donation from the Honey & Barry Sherman Legacy Foundation.

The $1 million donation is meant to ensure equitable and accessible care for patients in Scarborough and the surrounding areas. In a news release, the hospital states that the new department will “combine all imaging modalities into one central location at the new general Hospital, expanding to over 36,000 square feet and reducing wait times for critical interventional radiology by 50 per cent.”

“We are so grateful to the Honey & Barry Sherman Legacy Foundation for their transformational gift,” Alicia Vandermeer, president and CEO of the SHN Foundation, said. “The philanthropy of Honey & Barry Sherman is profound, and we’re honoured to be part of their ongoing legacy. This donation will help our talented healthcare teams diagnose and treat various medical conditions in the Honey & Barry Sherman Legacy Foundation Interventional Radiology Suite, including cancer, heart disease, and stroke.”

Barry Sherman was the founder and chairman of the board of Apotex – a generic global drug pharmaceutical company. Barry and his wife, Honey, were found dead in the basement pool area of their North York home in 2017.

Investigators continue to probe into their deaths, which have been deemed a double homicide. To date, no arrests have been made.

“For over 40 years, my parents, Honey and Barry were committed philanthropists. They had a duty to help others by focusing on organizations that improve the lives of people,” Alexandra Krawczyk, lead of the Honey & Barry Legacy Foundation, said. “I am honoured to continue their legacy with this gift to support equitable, accessible healthcare for people living in Scarborough and the surrounding communities.”

Interventional radiology includes imaging technology such as X-rays and ultrasounds to guide small, non-invasive instruments throughout the body. It can be used to treat biopsies, diagnose cancer, confirm its stage, remove tumors, prevent kidney failure and provide other life-saving diagnoses without requiring the patient to undergo surgery under anesthesia