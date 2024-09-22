TORONTO
Toronto

Roads reopen near Union Station following suspicious package investigation

Toronto police
Share

Roads have reopened near Union Station following a suspicious package investigation on Sunday afternoon.

The incident happened near Bay and Front streets.

Toronto police said they were called to that area at 2:21 p.m.

The explosive devices unit was called to the scene and determined that there is no risk to public safety, Toronto Police Service said in a follow-up post on X.

No injuries were reported.

Initially, police shut down pedestrian traffic in both directions on the west side of Bay Street. They then  closed the streets in both directions to vehicles.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Montreal

Ottawa

Northern Ontario

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Barrie

Winnipeg

Atlantic

N.L.

Edmonton

Calgary

Regina

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News