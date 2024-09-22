Roads reopen near Union Station following suspicious package investigation
Roads have reopened near Union Station following a suspicious package investigation on Sunday afternoon.
The incident happened near Bay and Front streets.
Toronto police said they were called to that area at 2:21 p.m.
The explosive devices unit was called to the scene and determined that there is no risk to public safety, Toronto Police Service said in a follow-up post on X.
No injuries were reported.
Initially, police shut down pedestrian traffic in both directions on the west side of Bay Street. They then closed the streets in both directions to vehicles.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'We have a responsibility:' Trudeau urges global leaders to support pact for future
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is telling world leaders to either bury their heads in the sand or put differences aside for the sake of future generations.
Caught on camera: Edmonton police officers injure man, assault charges laid
An Edmonton man says he was in the wrong place at the wrong time when he was injured by members of the Edmonton Police Service last year.
Air Canada union head says she'll resign if pilots reject deal
The head of the Air Canada pilots union says she'll step down if members opt not to approve a tentative deal with the airline, raising the stakes as aviators mull whether to accept hefty salary gains or drive an even harder bargain.
GM workers at CAMI auto plant ratify collective agreement, Unifor says
Unifor says workers at General Motors' CAMI assembly plant and battery facility in southwestern Ontario have ratified a new collective agreement.
BREAKING Brother of man fatally shot in Scarborough arrested, charged with second-degree murder
The brother of a 27-year-old man who was fatally shot in Scarborough over the weekend has been arrested and charged in connection with his death, say police.
John Mulaney and Olivia Munn have second child, a daughter named Mei
Comedian John Mulaney and actor Olivia Munn now have a second child, a daughter named Mei June Mulaney.
Kate, the Princess of Wales, makes first public appearance after cancer treatment
Kate, the Princess of Wales, made her first public appearance Sunday since she announced she had completed chemotherapy and would return to some public duties.
2 suspended from U.S. college swim team after report of slur scratched onto student's body
At least two students at Gettysburg College in Pennsylvania have been suspended from the swim team after a report that a racial slur was scratched onto a student's body, officials said.
How does your health measure up? Criticism of long-time tool used to track progress
Body mass index, a long-time tool used to measure a person's health, may soon be out the door as some health professionals push for a system they say is more accurate.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
Woman missing in Hemmingford, Que.
Provincial police (SQ) are looking for 29-year-old Kelsey Watt, who went missing in Hemmingford, Que.
-
Thousands take on Montreal marathon, raising over $800K for charity
Nearly 15,000 runners pounded the pavement on Sunday in the 32nd edition of Montreal’s Bereva Marathon.
-
CTV News Montreal at Six for Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024
CTV News Montreal at Six for Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024 with anchor Matt Gilmour.
Ottawa
-
Here's how you can watch CTV News at Six on Sundays during the NFL season
With CTV broadcasting NFL football games on Sundays this season, CTV News at Six with Austin Lee will be broadcasting live on our website and the CTV News App.
-
Canada Army Run takes Place in Ottawa Sunday
Thousands participated in the 17th annual Canada Army Run Sunday in the capital's downtown.
-
Eras Market Ottawa selling all things Taylor Swift Sunday
A local vendors market with a Taylor Swift theme took place this Sunday in Ottawa.
Northern Ontario
-
Suspicious fire displaces two people in Sudbury's west end
There were no injuries reported after a home on Regent Street near Douglas Street in Greater Sudbury’s west end on Sunday morning.
-
'We have a responsibility:' Trudeau urges global leaders to support pact for future
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is telling world leaders to either bury their heads in the sand or put differences aside for the sake of future generations.
-
OPP officer shoots at man after he crashed into police vehicle on Hwy. 11: SIU
Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating after an Ontario Provincial Police officer discharged his firearm at a 36-year-old man in near Moonbeam, Ont., on Friday night.
Kitchener
-
Suspected funnel cloud spotted over Brantford, Ont.
Brantford, Ont. residents were met with an unexpected sight on Saturday evening as a suspected funnel cloud appeared in the skies above the city.
-
Man arrested after stabbing incident in Waterloo
Police were called to a business in the area of University Avenue East and Weber Street North at around 10:40 p.m. Saturday for a report of a man attempting to stab another man.
-
Man left with life-threatening injuries following hit-and-run: WRPS
Police said the pedestrian, a 52-year-old man, was taken to an out-of-region hospital with life-threatening injuries and the driver of the vehicle failed to remain at the scene.
London
-
‘Two shifts, full-time by January’: CAMI employees ratify new contract
Wage increases, new paid holidays and a big signing bonus are part of the new contract for CAMI employees in Ingersoll, Ont.
-
video
video World famous hockey podcasters draw huge crowd in downtown London
The most popular hockey podcasters on the planet brought some major attention to the Forest City this weekend with the annual Chiclets Cup.
-
Motorcyclist involved in fatal south London collision identified
The identity of a motorcyclist has been revealed by loved ones on social media following Friday’s fatal south end collision in London. The London Police Service has not released anything regarding the driver’s identity.
Windsor
-
Essex-Windsor EMS above cardiac arrest response target
Essex-Windsor Emergency Medical Services (EMS) is reporting that it’s above the provincial target for sudden cardiac arrest response times.
-
video
video Windsor-Essex's first drone light show at the Uncommon Festival
The Amherstburg Uncommon Festival is living up to its name with the addition of a drone light show — a first for Essex County.
-
St. Clair College’s men’s baseball sit in first place undefeated in OCAA league play
The St. Clair College Saints were in Oshawa over the weekend as they faced Durham College.
Barrie
-
Man arrested after falsely reporting vehicle was stolen
One man is in police custody after fabricating a story to police and reporting his vehicle was stolen.
-
Large fire at tent encampment in Barrie
Fire crews worked to extinguish a fire at a tent encampment in Barrie on Sunday.
-
Beekeeping continues to grow on local ‘Bee Campus’
A year after being recognized as one of 19 ‘Bee Campuses’ by Bee City Canada, Georgian College continues to promote the importance of bees to agriculture, the economy and education.
Winnipeg
-
'Let’s bring him home to his mom and dad': Search for missing six-year-old Shamattawa boy continues
Manitoba RCMP and community members are still feverishly searching for a six-year-old boy who went missing five days ago.
-
Bomb robot dispatched after suspicious item found: WPS
Winnipeg police called in the bomb unit Saturday night after a suspicious item was found in a Centennial neighbourhood back lane.
-
From daddy-o to rizz; A look back at slang through the ages
While slang may come and go, experts say the phenomenon behind them, which constantly churns out brand-new bon mots, is as old as language itself.
Atlantic
-
National stars headline Saint John Theatre Company’s latest production in N.B.
Saint John Theatre Company’s “Waiting for Godot” stars former "Corner Gas" star Eric Peterson, and R.H. Thomson, known for his role in "Anne with an E."
-
Missing man found deceased in Annapolis Valley, N.S.
A 76-year-old man who was reported missing Saturday in Annapolis District, N.S., has been found deceased.
-
Air Canada union head says she'll resign if pilots reject deal
The head of the Air Canada pilots union says she'll step down if members opt not to approve a tentative deal with the airline, raising the stakes as aviators mull whether to accept hefty salary gains or drive an even harder bargain.
N.L.
-
Luck of the draw: N.L. ads to be featured in match against football giants Chelsea
Newfoundland and Labrador sponsored a minor football team in England, now they’re about to play one of the biggest clubs in European soccer.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador monitoring rise in whooping cough cases: medical officer
Newfoundland and Labrador's chief medical officer is monitoring the rise of whooping cough infections across the province as cases of the highly contagious disease continue to grow across Canada.
-
Dispute over unrecognized Inuit group halts major conference for Canadian North
A 16-year-old biennial event aimed at fostering business in the country's eastern Arctic and northern regions has been cancelled indefinitely as a dispute unfolds between Inuit in Canada and a Labrador group claiming to share their heritage.
Edmonton
-
Caught on camera: Edmonton police officers injure man, assault charges laid
An Edmonton man says he was in the wrong place at the wrong time when he was injured by members of the Edmonton Police Service last year.
-
Speed believed to be factor in fatal west Edmonton crash: police
One person is dead after an early morning crash in west Edmonton.
-
'This isn't reconciliation': Edmontonians concerned about shelter in industrial area
Dovercourt residents gathered on Sunday to protest a new Hope Mission shelter that will soon open in an old warehouse near Yellowhead Trail and 149 Street.
Calgary
-
Calgary ends water restrictions, 'effective immediately'
The City of Calgary ended water restrictions for the city at a Sunday morning update.
-
Inglewood residents rally to save their pool
Nearly 100 Inglewood residents rallied Saturday afternoon in a continuing effort to save the Inglewood Aquatic Centre.
-
'It's the new bowling': Calgary couple find their 'Zen' through axe throwing, compete in world championships
Nick Kolomyja reckons axe throwing may have saved his life.
Regina
-
'A tragedy': Overnight fire damages Cathedral Community Fridge
Fire officials are investigating after a fire completely destroyed the community fridge in the Cathedral neighbourhood.
-
'I want to make her proud': Bella Brave's mother talks life after daughter's death and plans to continue her legacy
The last two months after losing her daughter Bella have been extremely difficult for Kyla Thomson.
-
Three youths arrested in connection to bear mace incident at Regina school
Regina police arrested three youths in connection to a bear mace incident at a Regina high school on Friday.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. teen dies after ATV strikes ditch
A 14-year-old girl from Flying Dust First Nation was killed after a high-speed ATV struck a ditch near Meadow Lake.
-
Historic building moved out of Sask. national park townsite
The 75-year-old building, formerly the Waskesiu Chamber of Commerce building, was relocated to the Parks Canada compound on the edge of the townsite.
-
B.C. driver killed in crash on Sask. highway
A 53-year-old woman from north Vancouver, B.C. was killed after a semi and truck collided on Highway 16 near Dafoe.
Vancouver
-
One man dead, another injured after gang-related shooting in Langley: IHIT
One man is dead and another injured after a shooting in Langley Saturday evening that homicide investigators say is gang-related.
-
B.C. Interior emergency room closed for 25 hours
Anyone needing emergency care in a city in B.C.’s southern Interior will need to seek help elsewhere until Monday, as the latest ER closure in the region has shuttered the department’s doors for 25 hours.
-
Day 2 of B.C. election campaign sees Conservatives and NDP focus on Metro Vancouver
The two top contenders in British Columbia's provincial election dove deep into the various issues plaguing the Metro Vancouver area on Sunday, in some cases hearing directly from those most affected.
Vancouver Island
-
New seats redrew B.C. legislature's floor plan. They bring political calculations too
Work crews have been busy in the British Columbia legislature over the summer, prying apart desks in the historic chamber and piling them up in hallways as they tried to work out how to fit in six more seats.
-
Day 2 of B.C. election campaign sees Conservatives and NDP focus on Metro Vancouver
The two top contenders in British Columbia's provincial election dove deep into the various issues plaguing the Metro Vancouver area on Sunday, in some cases hearing directly from those most affected.
-
Victoria resident plans to buy plants and plane tickets after $1M lottery win
A Victoria woman is now $1 million richer after winning a Maxmillions prize on a recent Lotto Max Draw.