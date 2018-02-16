

Chris Fox and Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





All but five of the more than fifty residents displaced by a large explosion in a commercial block in central Mississauga last week are set to return to their homes Friday afternoon.

Mississauga fire Chief Tim Beckett also said Friday that after six days, most of Hurontario Street — three northbound lanes and one southbound lane — will re-open.

“As we speak, the business residents are actually starting to return to their units to assess some of the damage, repair what they can and get ready to open their businesses up again,” Beckett said.

The blast was reported at a plaza near Hurontario and Dundas streets at around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, sending a 39-year-old man to hospital with serious injuries.

A 43-year-old woman and a six-year-old boy were also taken to hospital with minor injuries following the explosion.

Beckett says all three victims have since been released from hospital and are doing well.

At its height, the investigation and cleanup forced 104 businesses to close their doors. Fifty-eight residents required shelter, provided by the Red Cross and Peel Region.

The owner of three businesses located in the plaza across the street from the explosion site told CTV News Toronto that he’s lost thousands of dollars in product due to damage sustained to the exterior of the building.

“It’s terrible, just terrible. It’s been a disaster not knowing what is going to happen or when it’s going to happen,” Charlie Budho said. “We have lots of damage and business wise, we have lost sales and customers.”

For those businesses in the midst of the blast site, some of the damage is irreparable.

Zafar Ansari fears he has lost everything.

“I had everything in there man,” Ansari, who runs an accounting firm in the badly damaged building. “I had computers there, I had hard drive files… My whole filing cabinets, all clients files.

“It’s all gone. I’m really upset.”

Surveillance camera footage from a business located across the street shows a blast of light erupt from the plaza, causing the shop’s door to swing open and the camera tremble. A pedestrian walking on the sidewalk opposite to the site can be seen running into a nearby parking lot after the blast and out of the camera’s view.

Ontario Fire Marshal’s office investigators remain at the scene and expect to be finished there by Saturday night.

“If you remember back from the Hickory Drive explosion several years ago, we have to work from the farthest field out inward with the investigation,” Beckett said.

Beckett said investigators reached “ground zero,” the exact spot where the blast took place, only on Thursday after working their way inward.

Beckett said it may be a number of months before the Ontario Fire Marshal is ready to release what caused the blast.

The councillor for the ward, Nando Iannicca, says each business and residential unit inside the building where that exploded was owned individually, like a condominium, so it will take some time for everyone to sort out compensation from their insurers.

“We’re asking everyone to look past that. Let’s get these people back to their normal routine. Let’s get Cooksville back working and thriving and then those challenges, those are going to take time to sort out.”

Beckett said the total estimate of damage caused by the blast is still rising.