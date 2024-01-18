Raptors Superfan bids farewell to Siakam after trade

Vince Carter, DeMar DeRozan, Kyle Lowry, and now, Pascal Siakam.

Nav Bhatia, the beloved Toronto Raptors “Superfan,” has seen his share of big name departures from the city’s basketball team over the last 30 years – but he said that doesn’t make saying goodbye to “Spicy P” any easier.

“Anytime your family member goes away, you know, you feel a little bit [sad],” he told CTV News Toronto in an interview on Thursday, less than 24 hours after reports of the blockbuster trade with the Indiana Pacers came to light.

“When that happens, you're sad for a while, but it is a business. It's the NBA. And, you know, I'm getting—I’ve gotten used to it.”

Bhatia has famously never missed a Raptors home game since the franchise started in 1995 -- with the exception of one game in 2021 due to COVID-19 -- so he’s well positioned to speak on the Cameroonian forward’s time in Toronto.

“He's amazing and he contributed quite a bit to the Raptors success,” Bhatia said, noting Siakam’s role in the 2019 championship and his two All-Star appearances.

“I wish Spicy P the best. I think he’s going to be a Raptor forever. Once a Raptor, always a Raptor.”

Toronto Raptors 'Superfan' Nav Bhatia speaks with CTV News Toronto about the Pascal Siakam trade on Jan. 18, 2024.

Save for Chris Boucher, Siakam was the last remaining member of the Raptors’ championship lineup prior to Wednesday’s trade.

In exchange for Siakam, the Raptors will get Bruce Brown and Jordan Nwora from the Pacers, both of whom are NBA champions, as well as two first-round picks in 2024 and one first-round pick in 2026. The Raptors also get Kira Lewis Jr. by way of the New Orleans Pelicans.

The trade is just the latest piece in a major team restructuring.

In December, Toronto traded long-time Raptor OG Anunoby and Precious Achiuwa to the New York Knicks in exchange for Mississauga’s RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley.

Speaking to reporters Thursday, Raptors President Masai Ujiri said he understands how hard the shakeups have been for the players and the team, but underscored the changes are necessary as part of a long-term plan.

“Yesterday, with Pascal. Incredibly difficult. But, we’re also excited about the new direction of the team,” Ujiri said.

Raptors President Masai Ujiri speaks to reporters the day after the Pascal Siakam trade on Jan. 18, 2024.

Ujiri added that the front office’s main focus is now, and has been, building the team around star Scottie Barnes.

That’s a direction Bhatia says he can get behind, even if it takes some time before the team raises its next championship banner.

“I think it is going to be a while, but I believe we are building up and we have good people around,” he said emphatically. “We have Scottie Barnes, we have RJ. We have Quickley.”

“I 'm excited about our team and the future.”

Siakam will return to play the Raptors at home on Valentine’s Day.