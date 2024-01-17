Raptors All-Star Pascal Siakam traded to the Indiana Pacers: reports

The Toronto Raptors have traded All-Star Pascal Siakam to the Indiana Pacers, according to multiple media reports.

The reported trade will see Siakam sent to Indiana in exchange for Bruce Brown and Jordan Nwora. The Raps will also pick up three first-round picks.

The New Orleans Pelicans are also reportedly involved in the deal and will send Kira Lewis to the Raptors as part of the trade.

Siakam has spent his entire NBA career with the Raptors, signing with the team in 2016.

The Cameroonian forward was a key part of the Raptors’ 2019 championship win and was named an NBA All-Star twice, once in 2020 and again in 2023.

Siakam’s trade is the second blockbuster move for the team in as many months.

In December, the Raptors traded OG Anunoby and Precious Achiuwa to the New York Knicks in exchange for Mississauga's RJ Barrett and RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.