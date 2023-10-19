Toronto

    • Toronto Raptors superfan Nav Bhatia writes memoir with 'behind-the-scenes stories'

    Toronto Raptors superfan Nav Bhatia shows his support for the team during the Eid Dinner hosted by The Canadian-Muslim Vote, in Toronto, on Friday, June 21, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Lahodynskyj Toronto Raptors superfan Nav Bhatia shows his support for the team during the Eid Dinner hosted by The Canadian-Muslim Vote, in Toronto, on Friday, June 21, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Lahodynskyj

    Entrepreneur and Toronto Raptors superfan Nav Bhatia is now an author.

    In an Instagram post Thursday, Bhatia shared the news of his impending book, which is set to hit the shelves on Feb. 27 in Canada.

    “I’m so excited to be able to share my story with the world. When I was growing up in India, I never imagined I’d end up where I am today,” the post reads.

    “My optimism and faith have led me to extraordinary places beyond my wildest dreams. I hope basketball fans love reading all my behind-the-scenes stories from 28 (and counting) years as the Supferan!”

    Bhatia, who owns five car dealerships in the Greater Toronto Area, continued to say he hopes his book and experiences inspire readers to “go after what they believe in.”

    “Ultimately, this book is a celebration of immigrant hustle, communities coming together, and the strength that comes from embracing our differences,” the post reads.

    Bhatia attended his first Raptors game in 1995 after the Toronto franchise joined the NBA, and previously told CTV News Toronto he became “addicted.” He is also known found his Superfan Foundation, founded in 2018, and gifting thousands of Raptors tickets to members of the Sikh community including a large number of children, to celebrate Vaisakhi, the Sikh new year.

    The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame even recognized Bhatia’s superfandom in 2021. He hadn’t missed a single game until Dec. 10, 2021, where he had to isolate after contracting COVID-19.

    News of Bhatia’s biopic also broke that same month, with “Harold and Kumar” actor Kal Penn slated to play the superfan himself.

    With files from Katherine DeClerq 

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canadians don't have access to majority of 'antibiotics of a last resort,' audit finds

    Canadians do not have access to 19 of the 29 antibiotics the World Health Organization has classified as 'antibiotics of a last resort,' a new federal audit finds. The report tabled in Parliament on Thursday by Auditor General Karen Hogan found that amid growing resistance to antimicrobial drugs, Health Canada has not done enough to improve market access to new antimicrobial drugs available in other countries.

    As luxury home sales slow, here's what's on the market

    Following a strong summer, luxury real estate market sales in major Canadian cities are beginning to slow down, according to a new report. But real estate experts say they're still optimistic that the market will remain resilient through to early 2024.

    Montreal

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Atlantic

    Calgary

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News