TORONTO -- Another rally calling for the defunding of police hit the streets of Toronto on Saturday afternoon.

Demonstrators gathered at Downsview Park for the rally attended by various groups including the organization "Not Another Black Life."

The rally is in part of a nationwide protest hosted by The Coalition for BIPOC Liberation in support of defunding the police and reinvesting in communities across Canada.

Toronto demonstrators are urging for money to be taken from the police budget and redistributed into communities and other areas in need.

“The goal is to defund the police by 50 per cent, invest that money back into the community, invest that money back into other resources, and for many it’s just the first step towards abolition,” demonstrator Anil Philip said.

Chris Ross with the group “Afro Indigenous Rising” said protesting for defunding the police amid months of social unrest is exhausting but the movement has to continue.

“It has not only been draining, it’s almost like I’ve picked up a second job. Ever since all this stuff has picked up, it never stops. You’re always seeing new injustices, new things happening,” Ross said.

Other Canadian cities participating in protests include London, Montreal, Fredericton, Moncton and Halifax.

The rallies also come amid anti-Black racism protests south of the border after Jacob Blake, a Black man, was left paralyzed after being shot at least seven times in the back by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

In a press release, the Coalition for BIPOC Liberation said the ultimate goal of the protests across Canada is to end systemic racism in all sectors of the government.

“Without the removal of the laws of colonialism, the liberation of Black, Indigenous and People of Colour will cease to exist,” a spokesperson said in the release. “Invest in people, not police. Reallocation Committees will ensure funding divested from police forces will be reallocated back to community-based initiatives.”

The coalition’s list of demands includes implementing alternatives to policing, investing in the community, eliminating unnecessary laws and disarming and demilitarizing all police officers.

The coalition recommends strategies such as investing in mental health services and safer traffic responses and establishing community-based and trauma-informed emergency services for those who have experienced gender-based violence.

Earlier this month, the Toronto Police Services Board approved body-worn cameras for officers to increase transparency and accountability amid calls for reforming, defunding and even abolishing the police.

The force expects to purchase 2,350 body-worn cameras at a cost of $34.1 million over the next five years.

Some other recommendations brought forward to the board that it also approved include the development of an alternative community safety model to respond to non-criminal calls for people in crisis, and an expansion of mobile crisis intervention teams to 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Another rally calling on the defunding of police is also planned at Christie Pits Park at 4 p.m.