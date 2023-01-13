Rain turns into snow in Toronto, police asking drivers to use caution

Overnight rain transitioned to snow and flurries in Toronto which could make for a challenging commute Friday morning.

Police say call volumes are currently standard following the wintry weather, but Traffic Services is asking drivers to use caution and leave extra space for other motorists.

A winter weather travel advisory issued by Environment Canada for the city Thursday night has since ended, but remains in place for Niagara Region and Hamilton where two to four centimetres of snow are expected to fall.

The agency’s weather advisory continues to cover much of the areas east of Toronto, while Ottawa and surrounding areas are under a snowfall warning with up to 25 cm of snow expected.

The City of Toronto said Wednesday that salting operations are set to be activated when the snow starts to accumulate.

Meanwhile, the city said it will open three warming centres at 7 p.m. as temperatures drop. Those centres are located at: