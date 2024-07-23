Thinking of shoplifting? It's not worth the cost: paralegal expert

Shoplifting and retail theft have become a $5 billion annual problem and the Retail Council of Canada (RCC) is concerned about thefts becoming more brazen and violent with weapons being used.

While some may think shoplifting is a petty crime that will get the offender a slap on the wrist, retailers are concerned about losing money and are cracking down on theft, meaning if you're caught you could have a criminal record that will impact your future.

“Theft is on everyone’s mind, including general shoplifting,” Rui Rodrigues, RCC’s executive advisor of loss prevention and risk management, said.

RCC said retail theft is no longer about someone putting one item in their pocket, but has expanded to organized crime and group theft where several people will enter a store to steal multiple items at the same time.

“It’s where you have multiple people, three, four or five going into a store and stealing in bulk even taking out shopping carts full of merchandise," Rodrigues explained.

Whether it’s inflation or the high cost of living, there has been an increase in shoplifting, but business consultant Sam Rad, who is a former president of the Paralegal Society of Canada, is warning people, even those who may be desperate, not to do it.

If you’re caught shoplifting in Ontario, if the value of the merchandise is less than $5,000 you could face a fine of up to $2,000 and/or up to six months in jail. If the merchandise is more than $5,000 you could face fines of up to $25,000 and or/up to 10 years in jail.

In most cases, an offender does not receive anywhere near the maximum penalties, but what they will end up with if convicted is a criminal record.

"Once convicted of shoplifting they will have to seek a pardon, you could be inadmissible to the United States and you could potentially hinder your employment," said Rad, who added, “Many companies are concerned about theft and may find a person undesirable to hire if they have been convicted of stealing.”

While shoplifting has always been a problem for retailers, it’s now a growing concern over how brazen the stealing has become as theft happens on a daily basis at many stores and more retailers want to prosecute those responsible.

Theft is also a major problem at Ontario’s LCBO. A spokesperson for the LCBO told CTV News Toronto: “We do not share theft details as it puts the effectiveness of our measures and the safety of our employees at risk.”

While the LCBO didn’t share theft figures, Peel Regional Police said last year in just Mississauga there were 2,094 cases of shoplifting at LCBO stores and in Brampton there were 1,473 thefts, totalling 3,567.

Many retailers are faced with increasing security while at the same time trying to make sure shoppers have a positive retail experience.

Rad’s message to anyone considering shoplifting: Don't do it.

"Don't take the risk, it is not worth it, and the spending of money on legal fees and going through the criminal justice system and the public embarrassment and then the embarrassment among family members. It’s just not worth it,” said Rad.

RCC said businesses lose 1.8 per cent of their profits every year to shoplifting and retail theft and when that happens higher costs are then passed on to everyone else.