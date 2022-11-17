'More prepared than ever': Toronto outlines $109M winter weather plan
The City of Toronto will be deploying salt trucks as soon as snow starts sticking to the ground this winter season, rather than waiting for snow to accumulate in previous years.
The new move is part of the city’s winter weather readiness plan which also includes new snow response technology and replenished snow clearing equipment including salt supplies to clear roads, sidewalks, bicycle lanes and respond to watermain breaks.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
The city outlined the plan in a news conference Thursday morning, two days after the city’s first significant snowfall of the season.
“We put aside in the budget approximately $109.5 million in the proposed 2023 winter operations budget in order to ensure that our roads and sidewalks are clear and safe. We're tracking the weather and as we've seen this week, personnel are ready to go at a moment's notice to prepare our streets for the snow that is to come,” Mayor John Tory said at the city’s Wellington Works Yard.
The city’s winter plan prioritizes safety and mobility, particularly for residents, and emergency and transit vehicles.
The city says more than 1,500 workers are on standby and over 1,400 pieces of equipment are ready to clean up snow and ice.
Salting is the city’s first step when snow begins to fall, and then plowing begins when the snow is five centimetres deep on expressways, five centimetres deep on major roads and transit routes, and eight centimetres deep on residential streets.
Tory says the city has negotiated a new set of seven-year winter contracts this year which will provide more flexible and accountable snow clearing and salting services.
“In previous years, the city only began operations on the smaller local roads after five to eight centimeters of accumulation. But these new contracts in place this year now will see salt trucks dispatched as soon as the snow starts sticking to the ground, and that was something that happened in many areas of the city just in the last number of days,” Tory said.
John Tory provides an update on the city's upcoming snow removal efforts on Nov. 17, 2022.
The city says crews work to salt and plow major roads and expressways within four to six hours, and salt and plow local roads within eight hours and 14 hours, respectively.
“We do ask that the residents hold off for approximately 14/16 hours by the time we deploy our vehicles. At that point they can certainly call 311 and request a service request for any issue that they may see that needs attention,” Transportation Operations and Maintenance Director Vincent Sferrazza said.
The new contracts include new GPS power to track equipment and enhanced weather predicting technology. The new deals also allow the city to start clearing public sidewalks when snow accumulation reaches two centimetres.
“Before snow reaches two centimeters, we would ask that people continue to be…good neighbors and help keep sidewalks and pathways clear for your friends and families but also for your neighbors and especially those who might have a little more of a challenge getting around,” Tory said.
A car remains behind a snowbank in downtown Toronto as a heavy snowfall affects the greater Toronto area on Monday January 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
To track plowing efforts around the city, residents can use the city’s salt truck and snow plow tracker, PlowTO, which will be launched in December.
Toronto’s winter plan also includes details on maintaining and monitoring underground infrastructure.
Cold weather and rapid swings in temperature can cause an increase in watermain breaks.
Tory says staff are ready to respond to service calls to prevent pipes from freezing.
“Every year, the city upgrades hundreds of kilometres of watermains, some more than a century old. I know that the replacement of these antique watermains causes traffic disruption but it is work that cannot be postponed, as happened over many decades in the past,” he said.
The city has been investing $150 million annually to improve the watermain distribution system, which includes roughly 30 to 40 kilometres of watermain pipes being replaced every year and the rehabilitation of an additional 100 to 130 kilometres of water pipes.
The city’s winter plan comes after a major winter storm last January when 55 cm of snow fell on the city in a span of 15 hours. According to the city, 180,000 tonnes of snow were removed from streets, sidewalks, and bicycle paths at a cost of more than $17 million.
“The staff have assured me in this briefing that resulted from all of their work and reflection and an examination of what happened then, and generally with regard to winter snowfalls, that they are more prepared than ever for winter weather,” Tory said.
More information about the city’s salt management and snow clearing operations can be found on its website.
A woman makes her way along a street in downtown Toronto as a heavy snowfall affects the greater Toronto area on Monday January 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
What provinces and territories are saying about mask mandates as COVID-19, RSV, flu cases rise
Health officials across the country have stopped short of issuing mask mandates, despite rising cases of flu, RSV and COVID-19 in many regions. CTVNews.ca looks into how each province and territory is approaching whether to require masks in indoor public spaces.
How Canada's inflation compares with other G20 nations
World leaders of the G20 concluded a summit in Indonesia at a time when nearly all member nations are battling high inflation. While Canada's has flattened, a CTVNews.ca analysis looks at how we compare with other nations, some of which continue to experience skyrocketing inflation.
BREAKING | Nancy Pelosi won't seek leadership role, plans to stay in U.S. Congress
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday that she will not seek a leadership position in the new Congress, a pivotal realignment making way for a new generation of leaders after Democrats lost control of the House to Republicans in the midterm elections.
'Nosy' baby elephant interrupts TV reporter's broadcast
A baby elephant had its moment in the spotlight after it interrupted a Kenyan journalist's television report.
After exchange, China calls Canada's manner 'condescending'
A Chinese spokesperson on Thursday accused Canada of acting in a 'condescending manner' following a testy exchange between President Xi Jinping and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that underscores the depths to which the bilateral relationship has fallen.
Canada issues travel advice for fans heading to World Cup in Qatar
The Government of Canada has issued travel advice for people heading to Qatar, where the World Cup will begin on Nov. 20. Their advice includes all the customs, laws, and regulations to keep in mind when visiting the country.
Canadian woman fears father is in Chinese custody for speaking out on human rights
The daughter of a missing Chinese human rights defender is appealing to the Vietnamese and Chinese governments to reveal her father's whereabouts and allow him to travel to Canada.
Canada aims for respect in talks with China even as relations difficult: Ng
International Trade Minister Mary Ng says Canada will maintain a respectful dialogue with China even as she warns that Canada's biggest trading partner in Asia has changed.
WATCH LIVE | Deputy minister of finance says protests came at 'delicate time' for Canada's economy
Canada's economy was already facing uncertainty when protests against COVID-19 restrictions blockaded borders and occupied downtown Ottawa last winter, the top civil servant at the Finance Department said Thursday.
Montreal
-
Quebec restaurants asking province to let them charge people for no-shows
Frustrated by no-shows, restaurants in Quebeec are calling on the provincial government to give them the power to charge people for not honouring their dinner reservations.
-
Quebec man charged with terrorism, planning to overthrow Haitian government
The RCMP say a 51-year-old Quebec man has been charged with planning a terrorist act to overthrow the Haitian government of Jovenel Moise. Police say Gerald Nicolas will appear at the Quebec City courthouse on Dec. 1 to face three terrorism-related charges.
-
'Time to reunite with our good habits': Masks strongly recommended again in Quebec
Quebec's health minister is strongly recommending people wear masks in public as the province battles a 'spicy cocktail' of viruses overwhelming hospitals: COVID-19, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). The measure is not obligatory and the recommendation does not extend to schools and daycares.
London
-
Tom refuses roadside medical support in battle for permanent shelter
London police have attended the encampment of Tom, the homeless double amputee CTV News introduced you to earlier this week. Tom has been resting just off the property of the Victoria Campus of London Health Sciences Centre for a week.
-
$2-million OPP bust in London and Woodstock
Nearly $1-million in illegal cannabis and cannabis-related products has been seized after a joint investigation between London and Woodstock police. According to OPP, three search warrants were used in London and one in Woodstock.
-
Top competitors in paralympic sport in London for nationals
Nearly 40 of the best athletes in the sport of Boccia are in London for the next four days.
Kitchener
-
Police say firearm brandished during fight involving 20 youths in Kitchener
Waterloo regional police are investigating a fight they say involved around 20 youths.
-
D2L cuts 5 per cent of workforce months after posting second-quarter profits
Kitchener-based education tech company D2L has laid off around 5 per cent of its workforce – including 16 employees in Kitchener, Waterloo and Cambridge.
-
St. Mary's Hospital cancels some elective surgeries, limits ER visitors
St. Mary's General Hospital in Kitchener says it is canceling some elective surgeries this week, due in part to a high number of admissions to the emergency department.
Northern Ontario
-
North Bay, Ont., missing persons case to be featured on CTV's W5
As the search for a man who went missing while visiting North Bay, Ont., in 2011 continues, CTV's W5 investigates the disappearance.
-
Up to 60 cm of snowfall to blanket parts of central Ontario
A significant snow event with 30 to 60 centimetres of the white stuff is expected to blanket central Ontario by Sunday.
-
Ontario Health Minister defends handling of health-care as hospitals overwhelmed with sick kids
Ontario Health Minister Sylvia Jones defended her government’s handling of the health-care system Thursday as hospitals around the province reported being overwhelmed by a wave of sick kids.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario tells schools to make plans for remote learning next week if education workers strike: memo
Ontario’s Ministry of Education is asking school boards to pivot to remote learning next week if education workers strike on Monday, according to a memo obtained by CTV News Toronto.
-
'This is not a broken service': Day one for Ottawa's new police chief
Ottawa's new police chief says he’s confident that the Ottawa Police Service can regain residents’ trust in the wake of the force’s police response to the 'Freedom Convoy' demonstration.
-
Dog found abandoned in crate in Ottawa forest
Ottawa Bylaw Services says it received a report last Friday from a resident who found a dog abandoned crate in Pinhey Forest, in the area of West Hunt Club Road and Woodroffe Avenue.
Windsor
-
Police find missing 13-year-old Windsor girl
Windsor police say a missing 13-year-old girl has been found.
-
Children's medicine shortage seeping over into United States border city
Canadian parents scrambling to find children’s liquid Tylenol and Advil are looking across the border to fill the need amid a severe shortage at Canadian pharmacies.
-
Some Windsor-Essex school boards plan to stay open despite possible CUPE strike
Some Windsor-Essex schools boards are developing contingency plans to stay open despite another possible strike by educational workers next week.
Barrie
-
Up to 60 cm of snowfall to blanket parts of central Ontario
A significant snow event with 30 to 60 centimetres of the white stuff is expected to blanket central Ontario by Sunday.
-
Group of 6 from Simcoe County celebrate lottery win
A group of six people from Simcoe County are celebrating winning $100,000 with Lotto Max.
-
Boards make contingency plans with more school closures possible
Parents are being warned to prepare for school closures for the second time in a matter of weeks if Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) members strike on Monday.
Atlantic
-
Desmond inquiry: N.S. judge says his final report won't be released until next year
The Nova Scotia judge leading an inquiry into the death of a former soldier who killed his family and himself in 2017 says a final report will be released sometime next year.
-
Nova Scotia NDP calling for free high-dose flu shots for seniors
Nova Scotia's NDP is calling for the province to make a high-dose influenza vaccine free for residents over the age of 65, amid a spike in flu and respiratory illness.
-
N.S. Highway 102 near Fall River reopens after three-vehicle collision
A section of Highway 102 near Fall River, N.S., was closed for several hours after a three-vehicle collision Thursday morning.
Calgary
-
LIVE AT 2 P.M.
LIVE AT 2 P.M. | Alberta Health Services board fired, new administrator appointed, sources say
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Health Minister Jason Copping will announce their plans to reform the province's health-care system on Thursday, but senior government sources have already leaked some details.
-
2 Calgary-area men spin their way to $250K and $800K in lottery wins
A couple of Calgary area men were big winners in the Big Spin and Bigger Spin lotteries recently.
-
More than $200K in drugs, loaded handguns seized in Calgary bust
The investigation culminated with a Nov. 9 search of three homes, a business and two vehicles.
Winnipeg
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Multiple crashes reported on Perimeter Highway; two people in hospital
Manitoba RCMP says officers are responding to multiple collisions on the Perimeter Highway that left two people in hospital.
-
'It's still pervasive': The help for people struggling with 'Long COVID'
Those who are still dealing with symptoms related to a COVID-19 infection have options available in Manitoba.
-
What provinces and territories are saying about mask mandates as COVID-19, RSV, flu cases rise
Health officials across the country have stopped short of issuing mask mandates, despite rising cases of flu, RSV and COVID-19 in many regions. CTVNews.ca looks into how each province and territory is approaching whether to require masks in indoor public spaces.
Vancouver
-
Tsleil-Waututh Nation and B.C. enter cannabis agreement, marking province’s 7th
B.C.'s government and the Tsleil-Waututh Nation of North Vancouver have signed a cannabis agreement.
-
Pedestrian hospitalized with 'life-threatening injuries' after Richmond collision: RCMP
Mounties in Richmond are investigating a collision that sent a 57-year-old pedestrian to hospital with serious injuries earlier this week.
-
B.C. Indigenous leaders thank John Horgan for leadership on premier's last full day
An organization of British Columbia Indigenous leaders is thanking the outgoing premier for his work on passing legislation affirming Indigenous rights and is calling on John Horgan's successor to continue efforts toward reconciliation.
Edmonton
-
LIVE AT 2 P.M.
LIVE AT 2 P.M. | Alberta Health Services board fired, new administrator appointed, sources say
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Health Minister Jason Copping will announce their plans to reform the province's health-care system on Thursday, but senior government sources have already leaked some details.
-
This teen was cut by a hockey skate just like Evander Kane. Now he advocates for more protective gear in the game
A Leduc, Alta., hockey player now wears a cut-resistant wrist guard after sustaining a similar injury as Edmonton Oilers' Evander Kane, and advocates for more players doing the same.
-
What provinces and territories are saying about mask mandates as COVID-19, RSV, flu cases rise
Health officials across the country have stopped short of issuing mask mandates, despite rising cases of flu, RSV and COVID-19 in many regions. CTVNews.ca looks into how each province and territory is approaching whether to require masks in indoor public spaces.