SIU investigating serious crash involving Toronto police cruiser, ATV in North York

A police cruiser was involved in a serious collision in North York on Monday night. (Courtney Heels/ CP24) A police cruiser was involved in a serious collision in North York on Monday night. (Courtney Heels/ CP24)
The province’s police watchdog is investigating after a Toronto police cruiser was involved in a serious crash with an ATV in North York late Monday night.

It happened near Jane Street and Giltspur Drive, south of Sheppard Avenue West, at around 10 p.m.

According to police, one of the vehicles involved was reportedly an ATV.

Toronto Fire said one person was extricated from under a vehicle and was transported to the care of paramedics.

According to paramedics, that person was rushed to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Another person was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Police have not provided any information about the circumstances that led up to the collision.

On Tuesday morning, police confirmed that the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has invoked its mandate.

The SIU is an arms-length agency that investigates any incident involving police and civilians that results in death, serious injury, or allegations of sexual assault.

