    Toronto parking enforcement officers facing increase of assaults: police

    The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov) The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov)
    Toronto police say parking enforcement officers in the city are being assaulted in increasing numbers, and will hold a news conference Tuesday to address the uptick.

    Police Chief Myron Demkiw and Toronto Police Association President Jon Reid are set to speak on the issue at Toronto police headquarters at 10 a.m.

