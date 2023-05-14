Racist posters with teen girls' phone numbers hung in GTA town as 'act of revenge,' police say

Three teenage boys are facing harassment charges after police say they hung racist flyers with the phone numbers of two young females listed on them around a Greater Toronto Area town.

In a release issued Sunday, Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) said it was notified of the flyers in the area of Rossland and Ravenscroft roads in Ajax, Ont., on May 10.

Police recovered five flyers in total, they said. They contain racial slurs and offensive images.

Investigators said they were then able to determine that the phone numbers belonged to two young females who were unaware their contact information had been listed.

Police identified three teenage boys as suspects in the investigation.

A 15-year-old male, 17-year-old male and 18-year-old male, all Ajax residents, have each been charged with five counts of harassment by repeated telecommunications. Police withheld the name of the 18-year-old accused to protect the identity of the victim.

The 17-year-old was known to both victims prior to the alleged offence, police said. They say they believe he created the flyers “as an act of revenge [...] in the hopes the content would cause them to receive a negative response from the community.”

Police are asking anyone who may have a copy of the flyer not to distribute it.

“Despite the intent to cause distress to the female victims, the flyers contain hateful messages that have and will continue to cause distress to our community,” the release said. “We recognize how this has impacted our community and we offer our support and diligence to ensure those responsible are held accountable.”

The alleged offence was initially investigated as a Public Incitement of Hatred, but after reviewing video surveillance, statements, and speaking with those involved, police said the flyers were not intended to incite hate, but rather, to cause harm to the victims.

The release also recognized Durham District School Board (DDSB), who they said have played an "integral" role in the ongoing investigation.

Last week, DDSB released a statement saying it is taking the matter seriously. The board said police were immediately contacted when they became aware of the flyers.

“The DDSB recognizes the impact these harmful incidents have had on students, families, employees, and the community. We have services and supports available to help those affected,” the board said.

'I WAS HORRIFIED'

Kinzie Ahmed, chair of Eagle Ridge Public School, said that when she learned that a racist flyer had been found at the Ajax school, she became scared for their safety.

“When I first saw this flyer, I was horrified,” Ahmed, whose four young children go to Eagle Ridge Public School, told CP24 in an interview on Friday evening. “It’s unsettling. And it’s angered me and all of us."

She said the flyer was discovered by young children in one of the school portables. The students took photos of the poster before the teachers and the principal were alerted.

An emergency meeting was held by the school on Thursday evening to discuss how to address the flyers. It went late into the night, Ahmed said.

“We came up with solutions and suggestions -- things that could be implemented immediately and others that were also a priority but would require ongoing commitment,” she said.

She said the school board and fellow parents should use the incident as a learning opportunity to stand up to racism, and take concrete steps to ensure schools are safe for children.

“The reality is that having this flyer show up today gives us an opportunity to change how we speak about anti-Black racist rhetoric and combat anti-Black racism and not just pay lip service to it,” Ahmed said.

Ajax Mayor Shaun Collier also responded to the hate flyers, stating that council is outraged.

“The flyer uses dehumanizing anti-Black commentary and imagery and is a stark reminder of how prevalent hate, violence, and racist actions are. We offer our sincere regrets to anyone hurt by this incident,” Collier said in a statement.

He pledged to do more to prevent racism in Ajax, saying all acts of hate, violence and discrimination have no place in the town.

Collier said town staff are on high alert, and urged anyone with information that can help the investigation to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

“Anti-Black racism is violence. We decry and bring attention to incidents of hatred to call out alarming and disgusting conduct and to let impacted communities know that we stand in solidarity with them,” the mayor said.

Police are asking anyone with new information about this incident to contact DRPS’ D/Cst. Suthers at 905-579-1520 ext. 2542.

Anonymous information can also be sent to Durham Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.durhamregionalcrimestoppers.ca. Tipsters may be eligible for a $2,000 cash reward.

With files from CP24's Bryann Aguilar.