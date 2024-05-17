Police release new photo of suspect wanted in 2022 downtown Toronto shooting

Toronto police have released a new photo of a suspect in connection with a downtown Toronto shooting more than a year ago as he continues to evade capture.

On Friday, police provided an update in their investigation into the Dec. 3, 2022, incident near Church Street and Front Street East that left a man seriously injured.

A man has critical injuries following a shooting at Front and Church streets in Toronto on Dec. 3, 2022.

According to police, there was an altercation and the suspect, identified as Javell Jackson, fired his gun and struck the victim several times.

Jackson, who remains at large, is wanted for attempted murder, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order and failure to comply with a release order.

In addition to Toronto, Javall is known to frequent Maberly, Ont., police said.

They are asking anyone with information to contact investigators at 416-808-2222 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).