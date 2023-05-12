'I was horrified': Racist flyer found at Ajax school prompts police investigation
When Kinzie Ahmed learned that a racist flyer had been found at her children’s school in Ajax, she became scared for their safety.
“It’s unsettling. And it’s angered me and all of us,” Ahmed, whose four young children go to Eagle Ridge Public School, told CP24 in an interview on Friday evening.
She said the flyer was discovered by young children in one of the school portables. The students took photos of the poster before the teachers and the principal were alerted.
The flyer contains offensive and racist slurs, and images.
“When I first saw this flyer, I was horrified,” Ahmed said.
Durham Regional Police have launched an investigation into the posters, saying they were circulated in the area of Rossland Road West and Ravenscroft Road.
The Durham District School Board (DDSB) released a statement saying it is taking the matter seriously. The board said police were immediately contacted when they became aware of the flyers.
“The DDSB recognizes the impact these harmful incidents have had on students, families, employees, and the community. We have services and supports available to help those affected,” the board said.
“The DDSB is committed to addressing anti-Black racism. All forms of racism, discrimination, and hate are unacceptable in our schools and workplaces and will not be condoned.”
Ahmed, who is also the chair of the Eagle Ridge Public School, said an emergency meeting was held on Thursday evening to discuss how to address the flyers.
The meeting went into the late hours of the night, she said.
“We came up with solutions and suggestions -- things that could be implemented immediately and others that were also a priority but would require ongoing commitment,” Ahmed said.
While she does not have an idea who made the flyer, she believes an adult is behind it, which she said is troubling and alarming.
Ahmed added that similar flyers had been dropped off at other schools and homes in neighbouring communities.
She said the school board and fellow parents should use the incident as a learning opportunity to stand up to racism, and take concrete steps to ensure schools are safe for children.
“The reality is that having this flyer show up today gives us an opportunity to change how we speak about anti-Black racist rhetoric and combat anti-Black racism and not just pay lip service to it,” Ahmed said.
Meanwhile, Ajax Mayor Shaun Collier also responded to the hate flyers, saying the council is outraged.
“The flyer uses dehumanizing anti-Black commentary and imagery and is a stark reminder of how prevalent hate, violence, and racist actions are. We offer our sincere regrets to anyone hurt by this incident,” Collier said in a statement.
He pledged to do more to prevent racism in Ajax, saying all acts of hate, violence and discrimination have no place in the town.
Collier said town staff are on high alert, and urged anyone with information that can help the investigation to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.
“Anti-Black racism is violence. We decry and bring attention to incidents of hatred to call out alarming and disgusting conduct and to let impacted communities know that we stand in solidarity with them,” the mayor said.
Toronto Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
RECAP
RECAP | Leafs eliminated after 3-2 OT loss
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Panthers eliminate Maple Leafs from NHL playoffs in five games
The Maple Leafs are out of the Stanley Cup playoffs.
Chinese diplomat Zhao Wei leaves Canada after expulsion: source
Chinese diplomat Zhao Wei has left Canada, days after the Liberal government moved to expel him over allegations he was involved in efforts to intimidate a Conservative member of Parliament.
Productivity killer: This workplace distraction ranked worst by Microsoft
How much work do you actually do in a day? A new report from Microsoft shows workers spend more time on emails, meetings and chats than doing the rest of their jobs.
Most Canadians would seek a new job if their pay was regularly delayed, survey finds
A new survey conducted by Angus Reid for the National Payroll Institute has found that the majority of Canadians are would seek another job if they encounter regular pay delays and inaccuracies.
Peloton recalls faulty seat posts on more than 100,000 bikes in Canada
Peloton is recalling the seat posts on more than 100,000 exercise bikes sold in Canada due to the risk of them breaking during use.
Canada sees 60% increase in homeless support workers over 5 years
The number of homelessness support workers saw a 60.7 per cent increase between 2016 and 2021, when there were 10,130 people employed in the field.
Over half of Canadian hockey fans support the Toronto Maple Leafs in Stanley Cup playoffs: poll
A recent survey by Research Co. reveals that over half of Canadians are backing the Toronto Maple Leafs in this year’s Stanley Cup playoffs. Meanwhile, the Edmonton Oilers have garnered the backing of one in four Canadians.
Heat waves and flooding: A look at recent severe weather events in Canada and around the world
As the world nears the halfway mark of 2023, countries including Canada have encountered a number of severe weather events in recent weeks from major flooding to wildfires. CTVNews.ca looks at some of these weather events.
Military referred 93 sexual offence cases to civilian police, 64 under investigation
The military says it has referred 93 cases of criminal sexual offences to civilian police since December 2021, and 64 of the cases are under investigation.
Montreal
-
Quebec plan to reduce surgery backlog 'naive' when hospitals are so short staffed: doctor
A new ambitious plan by the government to reduce the backlog of surgeries in Quebec is 'naive' and implausible because of severe staff shortages and exhaustion, according to the director of an anesthesiology department at a Montreal hospital.
-
No barking sign at Montreal dog park unleashes fury from pet owners
Some Montreal dog owners were stunned this week to learn the dog park they've been taking their furry friends to has suddenly outlawed barking. Violators could be fined between $500 and $2,000, according to a new sign posted outside the Jean-Talon - Provencher dog park in Montreal's Saint-Leonard borough.
-
81-year-old Que. woman in critical condition after she was hit by a train
Montreal police are investigating after an 81-year-old woman was struck by a train in Beaconsfield, Que. Friday evening. The woman was sent to hospital where she remained in critical condition into the night.
London
-
London, Ont. police investigate reported stabbing
First responders were called to the area of Wharncliffe Road and Mount Pleasant Avenue after a report of a possible stabbing late Friday afternoon.
-
Young pedestrians hit by vehicle, teen driver charged
A 17-year-old driver from Woodstock, Ont. has been charged after two young pedestrians were hit by a car on Thursday.
-
London’s first five homeless hubs should be outside core area: city councillor
Will neighbourhoods across the city welcome service hubs for homeless Londoners, or will they be centralized in the core business districts?
Kitchener
-
Crown begins cross-examination of accused at Kitchener murder trial
Lawyers for the Crown began their cross-examination of Ager Hasan on Friday, as the Kitchener second-degree murder trial wraps up its third week.
-
How a 3-legged dog found his way home after 18 days in rural Ontario
Andre the dog went on the adventure of a lifetime that spanned 18 days and 35 kilometres, and he did it all on three legs.
-
Two children hurt after corrosive substance placed on public toilet seats in Baden, Ont. park
Two young children were hurt after a corrosive substance that police believe came from batteries was deliberately placed on toilet seats inside a public washroom in Baden, Ont.
Northern Ontario
-
Trail cam videos capture spirit moose west of Timmins
A northern Ontario videographer has captured some rare footage of white moose, also known as ‘spirit moose.’
-
Judge ‘shocked’ after small dispute over a sign escalates into big legal battle for Sault businesses
Two companies in Sault Ste. Marie combined spent more than $30,000 in a legal battle to have a sign removed – with the fight continuing long after the sign was actually taken down.
-
Metis Nation responds to challenge from Robinson-Huron chiefs
The Metis Nation of Ontario says it does not require anyone's permission to be a people or community.
Ottawa
-
'Very scary': Neighbour in Bourget, Ont. describes hearing shooting that killed OPP officer
A Bourget, Ont. woman is sharing details of a shooting in the small village east of Ottawa that left one Ontario Provincial Police officer dead and two others injured, saying she heard multiple shots several times and yelling at the property.
-
Truck driver killed in crash in Ottawa's rural south end
Emergency crews responded to the crash involving a truck and an SUV at 8th Line Road and Parkway Road just after 5 p.m. Friday.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | 'It felt like an explosion:' Ottawa family recounts car crashing into home
A Stittsville family of six can't return home after a teen driver slammed a stolen SUV through their front door last week.
Windsor
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Stellantis working on 'contingency plans' as Windsor EV battery plant sits in limbo
Stellantis may be pulling the plug on its plan to build a massive electric-vehicle battery plant in Windsor.
-
Festival of Flight brings bird watchers from around the world to Southwestern Ontario
Birds and bird watchers are migrating to the second oldest provincial park in Ontario as its annual spring migration festival takes flight.
-
Future of Curling at Roseland Golf and Curling Club under review
Chair of the Roseland Golf and Curling Club Coun. Gary Kaschak is confident public input will help curling find a permanent home.
Barrie
-
Driver critically injured in crash on Old Barrie Road in Oro-Medonte
One person is in critical condition following a crash in Oro-Medonte Friday afternoon.
-
Midland motel owners fined for fire code violations
Two motel owners in Midland face hefty fines for violating fire codes.
-
Portion of busy Barrie street to be closed: Here's when and why
A portion of Dunlop Street in Barrie's downtown will be closed due to horticultural streetscape maintenance and planter material updates early next week.
Atlantic
-
P.E.I. Tories promise 'bold actions' and 'difficult decisions' in upcoming mandate
The spring session of the Prince Edward Island legislature opened today with a throne speech promising "bold action" and difficult decisions from the re-elected Progressive Conservative government.
-
Retired Nova Scotian finds herself without a family doctor
After losing her family doctor, Valerie Vaughan-Hines now worries about how she'll manage her health and her Type II diabetes, which requires regular check-ins with her doctor for blood work and other evaluations.
-
Construction work on Halifax Infirmary project to start 'within weeks'
Nova Scotia has reached an agreement with a construction firm on the Halifax Infirmary project.
Calgary
-
UCP candidates demand apology from NDP candidate for comments about energy industry
The United Conservative Party is demanding an apology from an NDP candidate for comments he made in a 2021 book about Alberta's energy sector.
-
Aiden Fink of Brooks named top CJHL forward
The Brooks Bandits got more good news Friday when Aiden Fink was named the top forward in the Canadian Junior Hockey League.
-
Alberta election campaign continues after minor drama at Danielle Smith announcement
The Alberta election is nearing the end of its second week, as United Conservative Leader Danielle Smith dismisses concerns about over past musings about selling hospitals to private operators.
Winnipeg
-
'We're not trash' Manitoba Indigenous leaders renew calls for landfill search after study proves feasibility
Manitoba's Indigenous leaders are calling on Winnipeg police and all three levels of government to move forward with a comprehensive search of the Prairie Green landfill to find the bodies of two Indigenous women believed to be deposited there.
-
Winnipeg police investigating 3 suspicious incidents involving school-aged kids
The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating three suspicious incidents involving school-aged children that took place on Thursday in the River East Transcona and Louis Riel School Divisions.
-
Downtown Winnipeg project to include health-care expansion
A private developer announced plans Friday to turn a struggling shopping centre in downtown Winnipeg into a large complex of health-care services, affordable housing and public green spaces, with a small number of retail stores.
Vancouver
-
Surrey homicide victim identified as man previously reported missing
Homicide investigators have identified a man who was found dead in an alley in Surrey this week, saying the victim was reported missing earlier this month.
-
Health warning issued for customers who recently ate at East Vancouver McDonald's
Vancouver Coastal Health is warning patrons of an East Vancouver McDonald's that they may have been exposed to hepatitis A.
-
Traffic in Metro Vancouver back to pre-pandemic levels
Most roads and crossings in Metro Vancouver are back to pre-pandemic traffic levels according to statistics obtained by CTV News.
Edmonton
-
Fewer wildfires in Alberta Friday, but more expected to spark over the weekend
While the number of active wildfires in Alberta dropped from 82 Thursday to 74 Friday, officials expect that number to grow over the weekend and they're urging affected Albertans to be ready to leave for longer.
-
Several homes destroyed by fire in Drayton Valley, evacuation order extended another week
Four to six homes have been destroyed by fire in Drayton Valley, officials have confirmed, and they're preparing for a tough battle over the weekend as hot, dry weather sets in.
-
UCP candidates demand apology from NDP candidate for comments about energy industry
The United Conservative Party is demanding an apology from an NDP candidate for comments he made in a 2021 book about Alberta's energy sector.