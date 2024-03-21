Punjabi music is taking the world by storm and its new sound is based in Canada
Ikwinder Singh is too young to remember the last time Punjabi music was on the cusp of breaking into the mainstream in Canada.
The 23-year-old producer was only a baby when rapper Jay-Z joined British-Indian artist Panjabi MC on 2003's “Beware the Boys (Mundian To Bach Ke).” The track drew attention for its unique combination of bhangra music and a killer hip-hop bassline, inching up the music charts and offering Indian listeners hope that a new sound was emerging globally.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
And then pop radio moved on to the next big sound.
“It's one of those things no one was ready for,” supposes the Toronto-raised music creator, known as Ikky.
He suggests that North American record executives of that era may have been caught off-guard by the song's success and that not enough Punjabi artists were primed for crossover careers.
Singh doesn't waste much time wondering what could've been. He's confident that today the story is different.
Over the past few years, a new generation of Punjabi performers has emerged from Canada, taking the world by storm with a unique fusion of cross-cultural influences that could've only come from this country.
The Punjabi wave, as some call it, is a blend of the Indo-Aryan languages with sounds of global hip-hop, R&B and trap music. In Canada, its popularity is led by an array of names including AP Dhillon, Karan Aujla, Gurinder Gill and producer Ikky.
These artists, helped by a tight-knit community of music professionals, have scaled the Canadian charts, launched major tours, and left some in the industry wondering if Punjabi music is on the cusp of its breakout moment akin to what “Gangnam Style” and “Despacito” did for Korean and Spanish-language pop music.
This weekend, two rising stars of the Punjabi-Canadian music scene head to Halifax for the Juno Awards, where they'll compete for the fan choice award.
Karan Aujla, whose track “Softly” certified the British Columbia-raised singer as a hitmaker last year, competes with rapper Shubh, a Brampton, Ont.-based artist known for his streaming hits “One Love” and “Cheques.” They're both nominated on Sunday's CBC broadcast alongside some of pop's biggest stars, including the Weeknd and Tate McRae.
This is a pivotal moment for the Punjabi genre, which has never been represented in the marquee Junos category that aims to capture the zeitgeist. Aujla holds a second Juno nod for breakthrough artist this year.
All of this comes as the genre's profile continues to rise in Canada.
One of the most symbolic moments happened during last year's Junos in Edmonton, where AP Dhillon made history as the first Punjabi music act on the broadcast.
The Victoria, B.C.-based indie rapper's flashy delivery of his single “Summer High” was designed to usher in a new era for the genre. But it was upstaged by a topless protester who crashed his introduction by Avril Lavigne. Despite the unexpected turn of events, Dhillon's presence signalled how quickly the scene was being taken seriously.
Last summer, Warner Music Canada announced a partnership with its India division to launch 91 North Records. The Canadian label was designed to foster a generation of local South Asian artists and better link two sides of the world. The label's first release “Making Memories,” a collaboration between Aujla and Ikky, debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard Canadian Albums chart.
And then in February, Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moose Wala debuted at No. 9 on the Billboard Canada Hot 100 chart nearly two years after his shooting death in India. His single “Drippy” became the latest in a run of Punjabi-Canadian chart hits.
Outside the country, the Punjabi music industry has taken notice. Next month, India-based performer Diljit Dosanjh launches an arena and stadium tour that rolls through five Canadian cities, starting in Vancouver and ending in Toronto.
“This is just the tip of the iceberg,” said Toronto rapper AR Paisley, who appears on “Drippy.”
“With what's happening, we're going to see a lot of young and talented artists on the come up.”
Music producer Gagundeep Singh Randhawa said it takes looking back a couple decades to understand how Punjabi-Canadian music got to its current status.
For the longest time, Punjabi artists relied on folk music instruments - such as the tablas and tumbis - for their sound. He said that meant even rap songs such as “Beware the Boys” sounded like traditional music, which often relegated them to Indian weddings and other cultural spaces.
It took the work of people like Jazzy B, a Surrey, B.C.-based performer who found success in the mid-2000s, to fuse electronic and hip-hop elements in a new way that inspired a generation.
“He brought a different flavour,” said Randhawa, who works under the name Gminxr (pronounced G-minor).
“He shifted the scene. But after him, it just went back to folk.”
Nearly a decade passed before Punjabi music became reinvigorated. He credits Moose Wala's early work for starting the current wave with its blend of the Punjabi language and trap music.
Moose Wala's career got underway around 2017 while he was an international student living in Brampton, Ont. Randhawa credits his music for opening his ears to songs that could break barriers and find broader audiences.
Around the same time, an influx of young students was moving from India, which the Victoria-based producer said offered him further motivation.
“Coming from this small city, where it's predominantly white, and all of a sudden seeing Indian people everywhere, it was a big change,” he said.
Meanwhile, other changes were taking place in how people consumed music. Around this time, Punjabi music fans were gravitating to paid subscription services instead of solely YouTube, where the genre first thrived.
In response, the streaming platforms began to support more Punjabi-Canadian artists, placing some of their music in prime real estate. Spotify began positioning Dhillon and others on its New Music Friday Canada playlist, exposing their sound to listeners who never heard Punjabi music.
By the time COVID-19 restrictions were easing, those streaming numbers were proving themselves in concert ticket sales. Dhillon's Out of This World Tour kicked off in late 2022, drawing crowds to the 19,000-seat Rogers Arena in Vancouver.
Live Nation promoter Baldeep Randhawa said he's confident Punjabi music can draw far bigger numbers in the coming years. To make that happen, people like him are working to secure the right artists for the biggest venues, offering them technical support that puts them on a level with global stars.
“We're giving them the same opportunities that someone like Drake would (have),” he said.
“They're able to play these professional venues (and) do it with a vision they like and want. When the audience is coming to these shows they're leaving in awe of the level of production.”
The Live Nation promoter has already witnessed the positive impact of these massive concerts on the local Punjabi-Canadian community.
“I'm watching so many people come into these rooms for the first time,” he said.
“And I remember hearing a kid say `I can't believe someone with a turban is playing this stage.”'
What Canada's Punjabi music wave still needs to thrive is more domestic support from the major record labels, say many who watch the scene.
While Warner has thrown themselves into the mix full force, Universal Music Canada and Sony Music Canada have yet to announce any significant investment in the genre or its performers.
Paisley is confident it's only a matter of time.
“Some people in the industry have taken notice, but I think there's some (who) are still trying to turn a blind eye,” he said.
“It's going to take more of an in-your-face moment. We've had a couple, but maybe it's going to take a couple more.”
One of those moments may have happened earlier this month at a concert in Mumbai. Pop superstar Ed Sheeran shocked his fans by bringing out Indian star Diljit Dosanjh - the artist who's touring Canada this spring.
Together, the pair sang Dosanjh's hit “Lover” with Sheeran chiming in to perform the chorus in Punjabi. It was a moment that earned him positive attention on social media and suggested that Sheeran has his eye on the burgeoning corner of music.
Paisley said collaborations like these will be key to the Punjabi wave's crossover success. He would like to see more songs between the genre's stars and big names in Latin and hip-hop music, as long as they feel authentic.
“I think we're stronger together than we are apart,” he added.
Producer Ikky agrees. He recently released “Ikky's House,” an EP that plays around with genre conventions and introduces the Punjabi language into the pop sphere with help from Punjabi and English artists.
His production work aims to blend his perspective growing up in Canada with positive cultural values established in Punjabi music. It's a concept he's still working on, and something he believes will take time for the rest of the world to catch up to.
“We're still in a very early stage of global domination,” he said.
“First to India, we had to prove Canada is the home of Punjabi music. Now that we've succeeded, we have to prove to Canada that this is Canadian music."
“After that, we've got to tell the world.”
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Wave of snowstorms expected in parts of Canada ahead of first weekend of spring
Winter storms and snowfall are dragging out the wintry season into the first week of spring, according to local forecasts.
Total eclipse promises celestial show with streamers, loops and a possible comet
A total solar eclipse is a rare celestial event that always generates excitement, but next month's version is expected to be unusually spectacular.
Ottawa woman completes 40,000-piece Disney puzzle, among the largest in the world
It takes a lot of patience and willpower to tackle a good puzzle; just ask Janet Hart who spent the last 14 months putting together one of the largest puzzles in the world.
The bright side of divorce, according to experts
Divorce doesn't have to only be heartbreak, custody battles and bitter ex-spouses. Experts explain how you can work toward building something new in the wake.
Kentucky parents charged with attempting to sell newborn twin girls
An eastern Kentucky couple has been accused of trying to sell their newborn twin girls.
'Stay the hell away from our kids': Feds propose new restrictions on nicotine pouches
The federal Liberals are looking to introduce new restrictions on nicotine pouches, Health Minister Mark Holland announced Wednesday, saying it is part of an effort to keep addictive products out of the hands of young Canadians.
Russia fires 31 missiles at Kyiv in the first attack in 44 days, and 13 people are hurt
Russia fired 31 ballistic and cruise missiles at Kyiv before dawn Thursday in the first attack on the Ukrainian capital in 44 days, officials said. Air defences shot down all the incoming missiles, though 13 people including a child were injured by falling wreckage, they said.
Police calling on federal government to consider car theft a 'national crisis'
Police are calling on the federal government to create a 'national action plan' to combat auto theft as it becomes increasingly violent, raising concerns at the Annual Auto Theft Summit in Peel Region.
Queen Camilla jokes her grandson Louis is 'quite a handful'
Queen Camilla joked that her a grandson Louis was 'quite a handful' as she met members of the public on a visit to the Isle of Man.
Montreal
-
Women terrified as man convicted of domestic violence released
At least six women say they are terrified after the man they accused of domestic violence was scheduled to be released from jail on Wednesday.
-
Total eclipse promises celestial show with streamers, loops and a possible comet
A total solar eclipse is a rare celestial event that always generates excitement, but next month's version is expected to be unusually spectacular.
-
Why are syphilis cases rising in Montreal? Dr. Christopher Labos explains
Montreal Public Health has reported a spike in cases of syphilis despite the disease being relatively easy to prevent. Dr. Christopher Labos explains why the disease is rising after declining in the 20th century.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Councillor wants Ottawa to explore paid parking on street near Ottawa Hospital General Campus
The days of free parking on a busy street near the Ottawa Hospital General Campus may be coming to an end.
-
OC Transpo withholds $15 million in payments due to LRT disruptions in 2023, report shows
OC Transpo withheld $15.1 million in payments to Rideau Transit Maintenance in 2023 due to maintenance issues and extended shutdowns on the Confederation Line.
-
Ottawa woman completes 40,000-piece Disney puzzle, among the largest in the world
It takes a lot of patience and willpower to tackle a good puzzle; just ask Janet Hart who spent the last 14 months putting together one of the largest puzzles in the world.
Northern Ontario
-
Total eclipse promises celestial show with streamers, loops and a possible comet
A total solar eclipse is a rare celestial event that always generates excitement, but next month's version is expected to be unusually spectacular.
-
Ontario's Ministry of Labour can't force employers to pay worker wages, but why?
CTV News spoke to employment lawyer to find out why Ontario’s Ministry of Labour has limited tools to force businesses to pay outstanding wage claims, even though they’re the ones tasked with investigating.
-
Simon's family says ex-enforcer died by suicide, 'strongly believes' CTE played role
Chris Simon's family says the late NHL enforcer died by suicide. And it 'strongly believes' a progressive and fatal disease associated with repeated traumatic brain injuries is to blame.
Kitchener
-
Ontario's Ministry of Labour can't force employers to pay worker wages, but why?
CTV News spoke to employment lawyer to find out why Ontario’s Ministry of Labour has limited tools to force businesses to pay outstanding wage claims, even though they’re the ones tasked with investigating.
-
Waterloo Region is under a weather warning. Here’s how much snow we could get
It might officially be spring, but it doesn’t feel like it in Waterloo Region.
-
New report to update overdose numbers and impact of opioids in Waterloo Region
A new study is underway to collect data on the severity of the opioid crisis in Waterloo Region.
London
-
Canadian woman headed for London identified as victim in Mexico shooting
The son of a Canadian woman killed in Queretaro, Mexico, says she was on her way back to London, Ont. to look after her elderly mother. Mexican police put out a release on Tuesday identifying the Canadian as Gabriele Schart, adding that she was killed in a shooting on March 16.
-
OPP arrest three people after seizing drugs, weapons and more
Three Norfolk County residents are facing charges after Ontario Provincial Police seized drugs and weapons in a search warrant. OPP West Region posted photos to social media, displaying cash paraphernalia and more — discovered in the bust.
-
'It is going to be a cold day': Some warnings still in place
Watches and warnings have been lifted for London-Middlesex but Grey-Bruce and Huron-Perth remain under the snow squall warning. We can expect some breaks of sunshine according to Julie Atchison as we push towards mid day, snow flurries and squalls will be winding down.
Windsor
-
Code grey rescinded at HDGH
Hotel Dieu Grace Healthcare has rescinded the code grey that was declared on October 23, 2023, following a cyberattack.
-
Local photographer’s image of the Ambassador Bridge goes viral
A Windsor photographer’s image of the Ambassador Bridge has grabbed a lot of praise online.
-
Fourth teen arrested for attack on teen with autism
The Windsor Police Service (WPS) has arrested a fourth teenager alleged to have been involved in a brutal group attack on a teen who has autism.
Barrie
-
School bus cancellations by board
See current school bus cancellations by school board from across the region.
-
Changes coming to Barrie's curbside collection: Here's what you need to know
The City of Barrie will have a new curbside collection contractor starting May 1, which means changes. Here's what residents and business owners need to know.
-
Former Simcoe County doctor stripped of medical licence after sexual abuse ruling
After being found guilty of sexual abuse involving patients and a nurse, the Ontario Physicians and Surgeons Discipline Tribunal has ruled that former Angus and Wasaga Beach family physician James McInnis will lose his licence to practice medicine.
Winnipeg
-
Pumps run dry at some Winnipeg gas stations amid pipeline shutdown
The pumps were running dry at a couple of independently owned Winnipeg gas stations amid the shutdown of a major pipeline, but retailers say more fuel is on the way.
-
Mitzi's Restaurant in Winnipeg serves its last famous chicken fingers
The days of serving chicken fingers, honey dill sauce, and Chinese food with a smile will soon be coming to a close for the downtown Winnipeg staple, Mitzi’s Restaurant.
-
Parents charged after infant dies from exposure to fentanyl, methamphetamine: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police have charged the parents of a three-month-old girl after she died from exposure to fentanyl and methamphetamine more than two years ago.
Atlantic
-
Spring snow brings possible slippery start to parts of the Maritimes Thursday
Spring snow is on its way for parts of the Maritimes Thursday.
-
N.B. firefighters threaten mass resignation over dispute with municipality
Firefighters in the community of Rexton, N.B., are threatening to resign and not answer calls unless a conflict with municipal leaders is resolved by 7 p.m. Thursday.
-
N.S. teachers union to vote on strike next month
The Nova Scotia Teachers Union (NSTU) will vote a possible strike next month.
N.L.
-
Newfoundland struggling to recruit oncologists despite big signing bonus
Despite a brand new hospital and a hefty signing bonus, health officials in Newfoundland and Labrador still haven't recruited the oncologists they need for an expanded cancer care program on the province's west coast.
-
Newfoundland budget halted as rowdy protest blocks legislature
An agitated crowd of more than 100 fish harvesters demonstrating outside the Newfoundland legislature has pushed the province to delay the release of the provincial budget.
-
Carbon tax tiff: PM Trudeau accuses Premier Furey of bowing to 'political pressure'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is accusing of Liberal Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey of bowing to 'political pressure' in coming out against the looming carbon tax price increase.
Edmonton
-
'Incompetence and dishonesty': Notley calls out 2 ministers after patient discharged to motel
The Alberta NDP is asking the UCP government for accountability after a 62-year-old partially paralyzed man was taken to a motel when he was discharged from hospital.
-
Ukrainian newcomer waiting for surgery after being struck by hit-and-run driver
A woman who was injured by a hit-and-run driver on Monday while walking her daughter to school is a Ukrainian newcomer, the Free Store for Ukrainian Newcomers has confirmed.
-
NEW
NEW Anti-Black and homophobic hate crimes increased significantly post-pandemic, StatCan reports
The number of hate crimes based on race and sexuality increased significantly in 2022, according to the latest report on hate crimes by Statistics Canada. Advocates for Black and LGBTQ2S+ communities aren't surprised.
Calgary
-
'Lost confidence in this prime minister': Alberta backs conservative effort to cut carbon tax
The federal conservatives intend to force a vote of non-confidence in the prime minister as the party seeks to force a "carbon tax election."
-
Man killed in 30-hour Calgary standoff had long criminal history: documents
We're learning more about the man at the centre of a 30-hour standoff with Calgary police.
-
Total eclipse promises celestial show with streamers, loops and a possible comet
A total solar eclipse is a rare celestial event that always generates excitement, but next month's version is expected to be unusually spectacular.
Regina
-
Sask. budget promotes record spending with $273M projected deficit
Saskatchewan is projecting a $273.2 million deficit for the upcoming fiscal year while announcing 'record increases and spending' for multiple ministries, including education and healthcare, in its 2024-25 budget released Wednesday.
-
Sask. unveils $3.3B education budget as thousands of teachers picket near legislature
As the Government of Saskatchewan announced its election year education budget in the assembly – thousands of teachers voiced their disapproval in front of the province's legislature.
-
'A lot of eyes are on you': Riders prepare for CFL Combine
Preparations are underway for this year’s Canadian Football League (CFL) Combine taking place in Winnipeg, M.B.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. budget promotes record spending with $273M projected deficit
Saskatchewan is projecting a $273.2 million deficit for the upcoming fiscal year while announcing 'record increases and spending' for multiple ministries, including education and healthcare, in its 2024-25 budget released Wednesday.
-
Province moving forward with new approach to mental health, addictions with $574 million budget
The province is revealing more of its new plan to address homelessness and addictions with $574 million dollars, and $34 million in new funding included in the provincial budget.
-
Sask. unveils $3.3B education budget as thousands of teachers picket near legislature
As the Government of Saskatchewan announced its election year education budget in the assembly – thousands of teachers voiced their disapproval in front of the province's legislature.
Vancouver
-
Owners of dog attacked by pit bull in downtown Vancouver frustrated by city's response
On Sunday, Sheila Woodley's husband Mark was walking their dog on Robson Street near Denman Street when it was suddenly attacked by a pit bull in front of the Times Square Hotel.
-
‘It’s heartbreaking’: Specialist for children with clubfoot leaving Metro Vancouver clinic
A Metro Vancouver mother is calling on Fraser Health to make sure her toddler gets the treatment he desperately needs, following an announcement his specialist will be leaving.
-
Wildfire worries already putting damper on B.C. tourism industry
Horses stood idle Wednesday in Victoria's inner harbour, where they normally would be busy transporting vacationers in horse-drawn carriages.
Vancouver Island
-
Saanich police cleared of wrongdoing after man shot by officer, bitten by police dog
British Columbia's police oversight agency has cleared two Saanich police officers of wrongdoing after one officer shot an armed man and the other turned his police dog on him during a traffic stop last year.
-
Wildfire worries already putting damper on B.C. tourism industry
Horses stood idle Wednesday in Victoria's inner harbour, where they normally would be busy transporting vacationers in horse-drawn carriages.
-
Corruption concerns within VicPD to be investigated by Delta, Surrey police
The Victoria and Esquimalt Police Board has tasked Delta and Surrey police departments with investigating corruption concerns within the Victoria Police Department.