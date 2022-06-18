Premier Doug Ford marches in York region Pride parade

Ontario Premier Doug Ford leaves a news conference in Toronto, on Friday, June 3, 2022, after winning the provincial election. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young Ontario Premier Doug Ford leaves a news conference in Toronto, on Friday, June 3, 2022, after winning the provincial election. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton