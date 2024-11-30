TORONTO
Toronto

Driver injured following Mississauga collision: PRP

Peel Regional Police can be seen on scene of a motor vehicle collision on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. (Jacob Estrin, CP24) Peel Regional Police can be seen on scene of a motor vehicle collision on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. (Jacob Estrin, CP24)
Share

The driver in a single vehicle collision has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a collision in Mississauga Saturday morning.

According to Peel Regional Police, the collision happened at around seven a.m. in the Derry Road East and Dixie Road area.

Police are advising travelers to use alternative routes, as Derry Road is closed between Dixie Road and Telford Way.

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Poilievre suggests Trudeau is too weak to engage with Trump, Ford won't go there

While federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has taken aim at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau this week, calling him too 'weak' to engage with U.S. president-elect Donald Trump, Ontario Premier Doug Ford declined to echo the characterization in an exclusive Canadian broadcast interview set to air this Sunday on CTV's Question Period.

Montreal

Ottawa

Northern Ontario

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Barrie

Winnipeg

Atlantic

N.L.

Edmonton

Calgary

Regina

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News