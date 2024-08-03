Port Lands shooting leaves man seriously injured

Toronto police are investigating after a man was shot in the Port Lands on Saturday morning.

Emergency crews responded to Cherry and Polson streets shortly after 2 a.m. for a shooting.

When they arrived, police said officers located a man in his 30s with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The victim was taken to the hospital.

Meanwhile, the suspect fled in a vehicle, police said.

No descriptions of the suspect or the vehicle have been released.