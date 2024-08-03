TORONTO
Toronto

    • Port Lands shooting leaves man seriously injured

    Toronto police are on the scene of a shooting near Cherry and Polson streets on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024. (Jacob Estrin/CP24) Toronto police are on the scene of a shooting near Cherry and Polson streets on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024. (Jacob Estrin/CP24)
    Toronto police are investigating after a man was shot in the Port Lands on Saturday morning.

    Emergency crews responded to Cherry and Polson streets shortly after 2 a.m. for a shooting.

    When they arrived, police said officers located a man in his 30s with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The victim was taken to the hospital.

    Meanwhile, the suspect fled in a vehicle, police said.

    No descriptions of the suspect or the vehicle have been released.

