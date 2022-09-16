Police watchdog launches investigation after motorcyclist collides with TPS bike downtown

The province’s police watchdog has invoked its mandate after a motorcyclist collided with a Toronto police bicycle downtown earlier this week.

It happened near King and Church streets at around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

The Special Investigations Unit says that two uniformed officers had some sort of interaction with the 22-year-old rider immediately before he crashed into one of their bicycles.

The motorcyclist was thrown from his bike as a result of the impact and sustained serious injuries, the SIU said.

The SIU has assigned three investigators and two forensic investigators to the case.