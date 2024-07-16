Police warn of flooding across GTA as up to 75 millimetres of rain expected

There have been numerous reports of flooding in the Greater Toronto Area as heavy rain continues to fall.

Ontario Provincial Police say that they have received reports of “multiple locations” where highways have flooded due to the heavy rain. They are advising drivers to “slow down” and keep road conditions in mind.

Meanwhile, footage from CP24’s cameras shows that water is ponding on a portion of eastbound Lake Shore Boulevard near Ontario Place, snarling traffic in the area.

The Toronto Transit Commission reported that Yorkdale Station entrance to Yorkdale Mall is closed due to flooding and that at Line 1 Yonge-University, trains are not stopping at St. Patrick Station due to flooding.

Police have also said that the rain is causing manhole covers in parts of Peel Region to lift off the ground.

Toronto and Region Conservation Authority issued a flood watch on Tuesday morning due to the heavy rain and thunderstorm risk that could lead to high runoff, flooding or erosion.

The flooding reports come after Environment Canada issued a rainfall warning for Toronto and surrounding areas that warns of 75 millimetres of rain with rates of 40 millimetres an hour.

The weather agency warned that the heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads, and that localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible.

Water is shown pooling on Lake shore Boulevard as heavy rain fell on the city on July 16. (CP24)

Toronto and the surrounding areas are also under a thunderstorm watch.

Environment Canada issued the watch Tuesday morning, saying that conditions are favourable for the development of dangerous thunderstorms in the morning and early afternoon.

The agency warns of possible winds gusts of up to 90 km/h, local rainfall amounts of 50 millimetres and up to nickel-sized hail.

“Thunderstorms are tracking eastward over southern Ontario and may produce isolated damaging wind gusts, torrential downpours and large hail. The line is currently just west of Lake Ontario,” Environment Canada said.

“Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors.”

Emergency Management Ontario recommends that residents in the area take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.

Peel Regional Police reminded drivers to be careful in the rainy conditions by reducing speed, having full head lights, avoiding standing in water, puddles or manhole covers and to not slam on the brakes.

Heavy rain falls in downtown Toronto as the city and parts of the GTA are under weather warnings and advisories, Wednesday, July 15, 2024. (Mike Campoli / CP24.com)