Motorcyclist sought after Toronto cop seriously injured in hit-and-run

A Toronto police officer has been seriously injured after being struck by a motorcyclist near Rogers Centre Saturday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to Bremner Boulevard and Rees Street shortly before 6 p.m. for the collision.

Police say the officer was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

They are now looking for the male motorcyclist who fled the scene. Police say he was wearing a green helmet, green or blue shirt, gray pants and red gloves.

It is unknown in which direction the motorcyclist was last seen.