Search continues for man wanted for murder in deaths of two female relatives in Etobicoke

Toronto police continue to look for a 33-year-old man wanted for murder in connection with the deaths of his two female relatives.

On Friday afternoon, officers found two women dead inside a home in the area of Sheldon and Silvercrest avenues. Police said a concerned family member called them to ask that they check on their relatives at that Etobicoke home.

Toronto police vehicles seen outside a home in Etobicoke where two females were found on dead on Friday, Aug. 23, 2024. (Jacob Estrin/CTV News Toronto)

"We came here to confirm that they were okay and, unfortunately, did not work out that way," Det. Sgt. Jason Davis of the homicide unit told reporters on Friday. He did not disclose the nature of their injuries.

Davis said police were "actively looking" for a relative of the victims, Joseph Ayala, who is wanted for second-degree murder.

While police have not identified the victims, a family member told CTV News Toronto that Ayala lived in the home with his mother and grandmother.

The family member said the 33-year-old, who was raised in the home, has been struggling with mental illness and not taking his prescribed medication regularly.

Speaking to CTV News Toronto, the neighbours said the grandmother was named Colleen, while the mother was named Sherry.

Linda Robinson grew up in the neighbourhood and said she knew the family well, sharing that she would always see Colleen outside her home and talk to her.

"I don't know if I could do this. Because I'm looking for her outside on her chair, she's supposed to be out there, but she's not out there. It's hard," Robinson said.

Police have released photos of Ayala, who is described as five-foot-11 and has a shaved head. He is known to wear a cowboy hat, a cowboy-style jacket with tassels on the sleeve and black cowboy boots.

Police say 33-year-old Joseph Ayala is wanted in connection with a homicide in Etobicoke on Friday, Aug. 23, 2024. (TPS)

"If the public does see Mr. Ayala, please call 9-1-1. Please do not engage with him. Contact us, and we will be there as quickly as possible," Davis said.

Susan Armstrong, who has lived in the area for more than five decades, saw Ayala walk by her house Friday morning with the clothes police mentioned he was last seen wearing. She told CTV News Toronto that she felt "sick."

"Because now it concerns me if he has not been found that he's in some of these garden sheds, and he'll still show up. So we'll keep our doors locked. That's for sure," Armstrong said.

Another neighbour, Zelia Vouloukos, also saw Ayala Friday.

"I got like the creeps because I'm sitting on my porch, and he's just walking up and down the street, and he's talking to himself, and then he disappears," Vouloukos told CTV News Toronto.

Davis said it was too early in the investigation to determine the motive.

As of Saturday afternoon, Ayala remains at large.

With files from Sean Leathong