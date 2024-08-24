Francis loses no-hitter bid late, helps lead Blue Jays to 3-1 victory over Angels

When Toronto Blue Jays starter Bowden Francis hopped on his electric bicycle for the four-kilometre spin to Rogers Centre, he hoped for the kind of performance he put forth a few hours later.

The 28-year-old enjoyed a career-best outing but lost his bid for a no-hitter when Taylor Ward led off the ninth inning with a solo home run in Toronto's 3-1 win against the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday.

"I'm still getting chills," Francis told reporters after the Blue Jays earned their sixth straight win over the Angels in the past 12 days.

He set a career high with 12 strikeouts, as well as career highs with eight-plus innings pitched and 117 pitches thrown.

Even though Francis had thrown 16 more pitches than his career high after eight innings, Toronto manager John Schneider allowed his righty to try to throw the franchise's second no-hitter.

"I was ready to go however far we needed to go," Francis said. "It's all kind of in-the-moment type of thing. I know it's kind of like an emotional decision. It's kind of ride the wave and see how the game is going."

Francis had a three-two count on Ward. He threw a fastball that Ward hit just over the left-centre wall.

"I wasn't scared at all," Francis said. "I was trying to attack him. It was just one of those things. It didn't go my way, but I felt like I was in attack mode and he put a good swing on it."

"I thought (Daulton Varsho) was going to climb the wall and do something crazy, as you always see, in no-hitters. But no such luck," Schneider said.

“He’s battled for a lot of years and has gotten to this point, so I didn't want to take anything away from him. (Pitching coach) Pete (Walker) and I were on the same page. It was his until he gave up a hit."

After Ward's 17th homer, Schneider told Francis to take in the atmosphere.

"He's very present, and he's very meticulous with his thoughts and his routine," Schneider said. "He was great when I went out there. He looked me right in the eyes. I said, 'Hey, just stay present right now, and as part of this day enjoy what you're about to hear from the crowd.' And hopefully, he did that."

"I hadn't felt that yet," Francis said. "That just shows the crowd of Toronto and the fans here are incredible. I felt love."

Chad Green recorded his 14th save after Francis' day ended. The only no-hitter in Blue Jays history remains Dave Stieb's in 1990.

Francis (7-3) continues to make a case for himself for a rotation spot in 2025.

The native of Tallahassee, Fla. began his outing by striking out the first four Angels. Francis did issue a one-out walk to Matt Thaiss and a two-out walk to Jo Adell in the second inning.

He also hit Ward in the third inning. But Ward was erased in an inning-ending double play. Francis later walked Anthony Rendon in the seventh.

The Blue Jays got all the runs they required in the opening inning. With one out, Varsho's dribbler down the first-base line forced a throwing error from Angels starter Carson Fulmer (0-5).

Varsho extended his on-base streak to 22 games, winding up at third by the time the Angels chased down the errant throw.

He scored on Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s double down the left-field line. Guerrero scored on Joey Loperfido's double into the right-field corner.

Loperfido, who hit the tying homer in the ninth on Friday, stayed hot with a double off the right-centre field wall that missed going out by inches in the third inning.

On the play, Spencer Horwitz was thrown out at home on a perfect relay from infielder and former Blue Jay Brandon Drury.

Guerrero smashed his team-leading 27th homer to centre field to open the eighth inning before 34,011 at Rogers Centre.

Fulmer completed six innings, giving up two runs on six hits and two walks with six strikeouts.

ON DECK

Toronto's Kevin Gausman (11-9) will start the series finale on Sunday. The Angels will counter with lefty Tyler Anderson (10-11).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 24, 2024.