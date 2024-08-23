TORONTO
Toronto

    • Brother-in-law of man allegedly swarmed by teens says family reeling from loss

    Share

    The brother-in-law of a homeless Toronto man who died after police allege he was attacked by a group of teen girls says his entire family is reeling from the loss.

    Eric Shum read a victim impact statement today at a sentencing hearing for one of the girls accused in the death of Kenneth Lee.

    Shum also teared up reading statements written by his wife Helen Shum, Lee's sister, as well as Angela Chopp, Lee's cousin.

    Police have alleged that Lee, who was living in the city's shelter system, died after he was swarmed and stabbed by a group of girls in December 2022.

    Eight girls, all of them between the ages of 13 and 16, were arrested shortly afterward.

    Four girls have pleaded guilty in the case in Ontario Court over the last few months – three to manslaughter and one to assault causing bodily harm and assault with a weapon.

    Friday's sentencing hearing was for one of the girls who pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

    The remaining four teens are set to stand trial in Superior Court next year, two of them in January and two in May. Three are charged with second-degree murder and one with manslaughter.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 23, 2024.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    • Car driven into building in south London

      The incident happened in the area of Wharncliffe Road South and Highview Avenue. Police have confirmed that no injuries were reported, and that the investigation is ongoing.

    • Mask, cash and airsoft gun found during arrest in Sarnia

      Police in Sarnia are hoping the public may have more information after officers found several items during a recent arrest. Around 3:20 p.m. on Thursday, officers were called to Rainbow Park and during a search unrelated to the initial call, police found a man slumped over in a chair.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News