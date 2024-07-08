TORONTO
Police to announce rewards in unsolved shootings that claimed lives of 2 innocent bystanders in Mississauga

Raneilia Richards, 19, is seen in this undated photograph provided by Peel Regional Police. Raneilia Richards, 19, is seen in this undated photograph provided by Peel Regional Police.
Peel police will be holding a news conference on Monday morning to announce a pair of $100,000 rewards for information leading to the arrest of suspects in connection with two unsolved homicides involving innocent bystanders in Mississauga.

Investigators have yet to identify suspects in the unsolved murders of 24-year-old Jackline Gore, who was struck by an errant bullet in the parking lot of a Mississauga bar in 2019, and 19-year-old Raneilia Richards, another innocent bystander who was fatally shot in front of a Mississauga nightclub last New Year’s Eve.

Police previously said that the two women were not the intended targets of the shootings.

Peel Regional Police Insp. Todd Custance and Det.-Sgt. Phil King are expected to speak at a news conference at Peel police headquarters at 10:30 a.m.

The event will be streamed live on CP24.com.

