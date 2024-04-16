TORONTO
Toronto

    • Police to announce arrests in $20-million Toronto Pearson airport gold heist

    Share

    Police say that arrests have been made in connection with a $20-million gold heist at Toronto Pearson International Airport one year ago.

    Peel Regional Police and the Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms Bureau will hold a news conference on Wednesday morning to share further details.

    More to come…

