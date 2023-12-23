Police searching for suspect after man assaulted with a weapon at Toronto gas station

TORONTO
    A suspect wanted by police in connection with an assault with a weapon at a gas station Dec. 23, 2023 is pictured. (Toronto police / Handout) A suspect wanted by police in connection with an assault with a weapon at a gas station Dec. 23, 2023 is pictured. (Toronto police / Handout)

    Toronto police say they are searching for a suspect after a man was allegedly assaulted with a weapon in an east-end Toronto gas station.

    Officers were called to Greenwood and Danforth avenues at around 12:05 a.m. on Saturday.

    According to police, a man in his 20s was inside a gas station store when he was assaulted by a woman he didn’t know.

    The man fled the area and called police. He was subsequently taken to hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries believed to be caused by sharp object, police said.

    Police released a suspect description Saturday evening. They said they are looking for a woman of around 30 years old, standing five-foot-nine and weighing around 165 pounds. She has short black hair and was last seen wearing a dark hoodie with a white Reebok logo, blue jeans and brown boots.

    Police are asking anyone with information to contact investigators.

    An hour earlier, a man was fatally shot down the street at Danforth and Woodbine avenues. Police have not linked the incidents so far.

