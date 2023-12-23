TORONTO
Toronto

    • Man in his 40s fatally shot in Toronto’s east end

    Emergency crews respond to a shooting at Danforth and Woodbine avenues. Emergency crews respond to a shooting at Danforth and Woodbine avenues.

    A man in his 40s has died after being shot in Toronto’s east end on Friday night.

    Toronto police responded to reports of gunshots at Danforth and Woodbine avenues at 11:40 p.m.

    The victim was transported to hospital via emergency run and pronounced dead, officers say.

    At this point in time, police say there is no suspect description or direction of travel.

    Officers confirm a criminal investigation is taking place.

