TORONTO
Toronto

Police searching for missing seven-year-old girl and her mother

Blue (left) and her mother, Semone (right) are shown. The pair have not been seen since Thursday. (Toronto Police Service) Blue (left) and her mother, Semone (right) are shown. The pair have not been seen since Thursday. (Toronto Police Service)
Share

Police say that they are concerned for the safety of a missing seven-year-old girl and her mother.

Police say that 42-year-old Semone and her daughter, Blue, have not been seen since just before 6 p.m. on Thursday.

According to police, their last known location was in the Lawrence Avenue and Port Union Road area.

Semone is described as approximately five-foot-one with a thin build and black hair. She was last seen wearing a navy blue jacket, black pants, black shoes and a pink hat.

Blue is described as approximately four-foot-three with a medium build and long hair. She was last seen wearing a purple jacket and pink pants.

Police say that they do not have any plans to establish a command post at this point.

Anyone with information about the location of Semone and Blue is being urged to contact investigators.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Montreal

Ottawa

Northern Ontario

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Barrie

Winnipeg

Atlantic

N.L.

Edmonton

Calgary

Regina

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News