Police searching for missing seven-year-old girl and her mother

Police say that they are concerned for the safety of a missing seven-year-old girl and her mother.

Police say that 42-year-old Semone and her daughter, Blue, have not been seen since just before 6 p.m. on Thursday.

According to police, their last known location was in the Lawrence Avenue and Port Union Road area.

Semone is described as approximately five-foot-one with a thin build and black hair. She was last seen wearing a navy blue jacket, black pants, black shoes and a pink hat.

Blue is described as approximately four-foot-three with a medium build and long hair. She was last seen wearing a purple jacket and pink pants.

Police say that they do not have any plans to establish a command post at this point.

Anyone with information about the location of Semone and Blue is being urged to contact investigators.