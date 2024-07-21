2 people critical following stabbing in North York

Two people have been rushed to the hospital following a double stabbing in North York on Sunday afternoon.

The incident happened near Don Mills and Cliffwood roads, south of Steeles Avenue East.

Toronto police said they were called to the area shortly before 3 p.m. for reports of a person who had been stabbed.

At the scene, officers located two people with stab wounds: a male and a female, both of whom had life-threatening injuries.

The victims were taken to the hospital via emergency run.

Police have not shared any information about any possible suspects.

More details to come.